Zimbabwe: Man Douses Mother-in-Law With Petrol, Sets Her Ablaze in Murder Attempt

A JILTED man from Rusape, Manicaland province, has been arrested for drenching his estranged wife's mother with petrol before setting her alight.

The suspect, identified as 43-year-old Abraham Muchapondwa, now faces an attempted murder charge.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the incident, which left the victim hospitalised after sustaining serious injuries.

"Police in Rusape arrested Loveridge Abraham Muchapondwa (43) in connection with a case of attempted murder which occurred at Chiduku Village, on April 30, 2025.

"The suspect poured petrol on his mother-in-law before setting her ablaze," said Nyathi.

"The suspect had separated with his wife, who was now staying with the victim, sparking a violent reaction. The victim sustained burns on the head and chest and is hospitalised," he added.