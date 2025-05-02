Rwanda: Healing Through Sport - Umulisa's Journey From Trauma to Tennis Advocate

It is true that sports can be a powerful tool for trauma healing and can offer immense benefits such as increased mental health, physical fitness and resilience, as well as fostering social cohesion but for Joseline Umulisa, Tennis has been much more than just a sport.

Umulisa, a survivor of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, didn't just find solace and comfort in the game to overcome the trauma she endured during the genocide but it also became a tool to empower herself and others.

She was just nine years old when she lost her family in the Genocide against the Tutsi and her world was turned upside down. Born in the Eastern Province of the country, Umulisa was left with deep emotional and physical scars.

"After the genocide, I lived in an orphanage. I was left with two major problems. One, I had terrible back pain because I was raped. Two, I had trauma," she says, adding that it was all too hard for her to bear, always living in pain and lack of sleep.

In March 2003, Umulisa met a man who asked her if she was interested in trying out the game of tennis. Little did she know that this would be a major turning point in her life.

Despite being on constant medication to manage her trauma, she agreed, because she wanted something that would distract her mind from the tragic events in her life and her then predicament as an orphan.

ALSO READ: Rwanda's Umulisa named International Tennis Club member

When she decided to try it, she knew it was going to be an opportunity to engage in something that would keep her body and mind busy and also help her heal.

"I wasn't playing tennis for fun or to make money. I was playing to heal. It was like medicine to me," she says of her career. Tennis became her refuge, something she had never imagined would bring her peace.

"It was like medicine to me. I tried basketball, volleyball, football, but nothing worked. I had trauma. Then one day, I was on my way to school when a man asked me if I wanted to try tennis," she adds.

Starting out

The man gave young Umulisa a very big racket, bigger than her size, and for one and a half hours, she played the game, giving it her all, picking interest in the different moves, swinging left to right in pursuit of the green ball. It felt good.

"For that one and a half hours, I wasn't thinking about trauma. Just tennis. I went home, took a shower, and slept--without medication. I hadn't slept properly in years," recalls Umulisa.

The transformation was immediate. "What happened to you?" the orphanage staff asked her the next day. She lied, saying she'd been to school. She returned to the court, played again, and slept well that night.

Eventually, she told them that tennis was helping her. For a moment, she even paused her medication. The more she played, the better she felt. She told the orphanage caregivers who said that they can only allow her to go if she agrees to quit the medication she was taking.

She accepted but since the commemoration period was approaching in April 2003, it was tricky, since all sports activities would be closed. She bargained with them to keep the meds until the commemoration week was over.

"That week was the worst for me. During the week, I picked my racket and ball. I didn't go to a court because everything was closed. I just hit the ball against a wall," she recalls, adding that it is at this point that she realised that Tennis was helping her to deal with the trauma.

"I didn't break down. I survived the whole commemoration week. That's when they believed me and said I could continue playing," Umulisa says.

Turning impossible into possible

As tennis became part of her healing journey, Umulisa wondered what she could do with her life. "I had no family. No support. But I had tennis. I thought, maybe I can become a champion," she recalls.

Umulisa trained tirelessly, outworking even the national team. She buried herself in the game. After three years, she became a national champion.

"I couldn't join the army. I couldn't become a doctor. But I could play tennis. I could help," she thought. Umulisa's drive turned to giving back.

As she grew in her Tennis career and later as she approached retirement, she also started thinking of how she can help others to not only join the game, but also use it to help and support people who are as vulnerable as she was before discovering it.

What began as a small initiative grew into a full-fledged nonprofit--Tennis Rwanda Children's Foundation (TRCF)--now serving 1,500 children across Rwanda.

She began training vulnerable children, starting with just three rackets and six children. It is her belief that pushed her through.

"I started with nothing. But I believed everything was possible," she recalls. Her efforts didn't go unnoticed and soon they were repaid by a good Samaritan.

"By chance, in 2003, I received a call, a man from the U.S. called Phil Cox -- he had seen how we were helping children play tennis on social media. He said he wanted to come to Rwanda and provide tennis equipment. I thought he was joking at first. But he told me, "Tomorrow, come pick me up from the airport."

She went to the airport to pick him and saw him with a big bag. "I almost cried. I thought, "Am I dreaming?" Because I had been so worried -- how would I ever get the equipment to bring in more kids?" says.

That day was the beginning of something incredible. After she got the equipment, she started recruiting.

"I focused on vulnerable children. I remembered how I had started -- with nothing -- and told myself, "Let me give these children a chance. You never know who has talent or who might become a professional tennis player." Umulisa says.

They prioritised recruitment in places where children live closely together, like here in Busanza, where The New Times found her, because it makes it easy for coaches to reach them, and they don't need to worry much about transport.

Umulisa has also worked in refugee camps and rural areas, whether there are tennis courts or not. She found ways of improvising, including drawing lines on the ground.

"In places like Busanza, we don't have proper courts, but the kids are learning and improving every day. Just last month, some of our kids participated in a ranking tournament -- and they performed very well despite having no formal facilities,"

"We use pop-up nets and basketball courts, but they still play like professionals," she says.

ALSO READ: One woman's quest to champion tennis development among girls

Umulisa's foundation grew, reaching 1,500 children across Rwanda. "We started in the Eastern Province and the City of Kigali. We want to be in every district. We teach life skills, leadership, and discipline. Each group has a captain. We teach them to string rackets, clean courts, and be leaders."

Her work is about much more than tennis but also building leaders of tomorrow, in the game and in society.

"Some children won't become pro players, but they can become coaches, umpires, or open their own foundation one day. We're giving them skills and hope," she says.

A journey not so rosy

Despite her resilience and persistence, challenges remain including limited equipment and infrastructure, while many of the children don't have proper shoes or gear for playing.

But Umulisa's passion for the sport and her desire to help the children has kept her going, often having to fund the program herself from her pocket or relying on a small network of friends and family who supported her mission.

"We still don't have enough courts, equipment, or funding. But we keep going. Because I believe nothing is impossible. One day, Rwanda will have players in international tournaments--kids from villages, from orphanages, from refugee camps--representing our country. That's my dream," she says.

Umulisa's appeal is direct and heartfelt: "I need people's help. This foundation is for Rwanda. I am currently looking for land to build tennis courts and continue developing these kids."

She appeals to the government to support her cause, which she says will help generate renowned tennis players from the talent she is nurturing.

"I know our President and First Lady support sports. I ask for your help. I need land to build 12 tennis courts where I can train these kids," she says, adding that the foundation is for the people of Rwanda.

"I trust that you will help us achieve our mission," she adds.

Umulisa's plea reflects her solid belief in the power of sport to heal and transform lives and being able to do that as a Genocide survivor is a message to those who wanted to exterminate people but could finish them all.

"The people who killed our families didn't think we would become special. But we will. We will rise," she says.

What the beneficiaries say

The impact of Umulisa's foundation, Tennis Rwanda Children's Foundation (TRCF), is felt beyond just her leadership. Children and coaches who are directly involved in the foundation have seen their lives transformed, thanks to the discipline and opportunities tennis offers.

Angelique Gahongayire is a mother whose child joined TRCF in Busanza. She recalls how her son struggled before coming to the foundation.

"Before tennis, my child was sad and isolated. He had a hard time fitting in, but since joining, he has changed. Now he plays, he's happier, and he sleeps peacefully. His confidence has grown, and he's learning discipline and respect--values that go beyond tennis," Gahongayire says.

She expresses gratitude towards Umulisa for bringing tennis to their community in Busanza, adding that the sport has opened doors for her child, including access to better schools and resources.

"Tennis is more than a game here; it's a tool for transformation. I believe my son could one day become a coach or even represent Rwanda," she added.

ALSO READ: Sports as a catalyst for unity and reconciliation in post-genocide Rwanda

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sport Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The foundation also employs a number of people, such as Jean Pierre Munyampeta, a coach at TRCF, who shared how the organisation has not only developed talented players but also given him a sense of purpose.

"When I started, many of these kids had no idea what tennis was. But now, we have national champions--both girls and boys. Some are under 15 and competing at the top levels in the country. Being part of their journey, seeing them grow, has been incredibly rewarding," he told The New Times.

He also appreciates the support the foundation provides to its staff. "The foundation has not only given us a platform to develop players but also provides us with a stable income. I'm proud to be a part of this, knowing that we're shaping the future of Rwandan tennis."

Willy Nsabimana, 12 years old, studying in senior two, intimated how he has already experienced the change in his life brought about by tennis.

"Before joining the foundation, I had no direction. My family couldn't afford much, and I spent my time wandering. But when I started playing, everything changed,"

"We've been provided with shoes, equipment, and even the opportunity to compete and win medals. This sport has given me hope for a better future," Nsabimana says.

He dreams of becoming a professional tennis player and encourages other kids to take up the sport. "Tennis has brought me out of isolation. Now, I'm focused and ready to work harder to make my dreams come true."

Similarly, Joseline Ineza, 11, in Fifth Grade, says that she has found a new passion in tennis.

"I didn't know much about tennis when I first started, but now I've won medals and am ranked at the national level. I dream of becoming a top tennis player, like Paola Suárez," she says.

She believes that tennis has not only taught her skills on the court but also valuable life lessons. "Tennis has taught me respect, discipline, and how to work hard for my dreams. I hope to one day represent Rwanda on the world stage."

Through the many beneficiaries, Umulisa's work at Tennis Rwanda Children's Foundation is impacting lives. Her belief in tennis as a tool for transformation is echoed by the children, men and women who are benefiting from the project in one way or another.

Umulisa's dream of seeing Rwandan children represent their country in international competitions is becoming a reality, but for that to happen, more support is needed.