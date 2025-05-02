Nigeria: Jigawa to Commence Pensioners' Verification May 15

2 May 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

Jigawa State government has concluded arrangements to commence verification of pensioners under the State Local Government Contributory Pension Scheme on May 15, 2025.

The state head of civil service, Alhaji Muhammad K Dagaceri, announced this while speaking to newsmen in Dutse.

He revealed that the state government had engaged all the stakeholders, including the leadership of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners, Jigawa State chapter, for the exercise..

Dagaciri added that the purpose of the verification exercise is not to victimise or witch hunt any pensioner, but rather to maintain an updated payroll system, rectify minor irregularities that have developed over the past three years, and enhance the accuracy of the pensioners' payroll.

"This initiative aligns with the current administration's commitment to ensuring transparency and accountability in governance, and it also provides an opportunity for pensioners to correct any missing information on their pay slips."

He called on all pensioners from Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), Local Government Councils (LGCs), and Local Government Education Authorities (LGEAs) to participate in the verification exercise on the specified date as outlined in the exercise itinerary.

Speaking on the exercise, Professor Salim Abdurrahman, chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) Jigawa, assured the 27 local government council chairmen of their full support and cooperation in meeting the verification objectives.

The executive secretary of Jigawa State and Local Government Contributory Pension Scheme, Dr Bilyaminu Shitu Aminu, urged pensioners from various agencies to fully cooperate with the scheme to achieve the set goals, reiterating that they should visit their respective local government secretariats for verification.

