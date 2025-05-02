South Africa: Correctional Services Committee Chairperson Concerned About Death of Inmate At Goodwood Correctional Centre

press release

Parliament, Thursday, 1 May 2025 - The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Correctional Services today expressed her deep concern that the death of another inmate has now been found to be due to unnatural cause, this time multiple blunt force injuries.

Four officials from the Goodwood Correctional Centre have been suspended. Committee Chairperson Ms Kgomotso Anthea Ramolobeng said the committee noted the reports about the four officials being suspended following the death of inmate Mr Quinton Fortuin.

"We noted the reports that Mr Fortuin allegedly attacked a correctional official, causing a broken arm. We noted that other officers had to intervene to subdue him. We further note that the post-mortem indicated that the cause of Mr Fortuin's death was a result of multiple blunt force injuries.

"This is extremely concerning as it comes across as excessive force or extreme measures are used in bringing inmates under control. We saw another incident recently at the Mangaung Correctional Centre. This is totally unacceptable," said Ms Ramolobeng.

"We call on the South African Police Service to thoroughly and speedily conduct its investigation into the inmate's death in Goodwood. We want to express our sincerest condolences to the families and friends in their time of sorrow."

She said the committee will call the Department of Correctional Services and the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services to brief it on these matters.