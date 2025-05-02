South Africa: Parliament Statement On International Workers' Day

press release

For a soundbite of Parliament' Spokesperson Mr Moloto Mothapo, click on this link: https://iono.fm/e/1551515

Parliament joins millions of workers around the world in celebrating International Workers' Day today. The first day of May has been recognized as an international holiday since 1891 and was officially declared a public holiday in South Africa following the attainment of freedom in 1994.

Parliament regards this public holiday as more than a celebration of workers' rights. It is also a tribute to the critical role that the working class and trade unions played in resisting apartheid and advancing South Africa's journey towards democracy.

Led by the National Assembly Speaker, Ms. Thoko Didiza, and the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, Ms. Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, the Presiding Officers of Parliament salute workers as the backbone of South Africa's economy and democracy.

Since 1994, Parliament has strengthened and protected workers' rights through an extensive body of legislation, including the National Minimum Wage Act (and its amendments), the Employment Equity Act, the Occupational Health and Safety Act, and the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Amendment Act -- which, notably, extended protection to domestic workers for the first time.

Parliament remains committed to holding the Executive accountable in labour matters, overseeing issues of workplace safety, labour rights, unemployment mitigation, and job creation through committee inquiries, oversight visits, and budgetary scrutiny.

As the world of work evolves, Parliament is actively engaging on matters such as basic income support proposals and the regulation of digital and platform work to ensure fair treatment, benefits, and protection for gig economy workers.

According to the 2024 Fourth Quarter Labour Force Survey by Statistics South Africa, youth unemployment among those aged 15 to 24 remains unacceptably high at over 60%, highlighting persistent challenges in absorbing young jobseekers. Stats SA further notes that women and black Africans continue to bear the brunt of unemployment disparities, underscoring the need for Parliament to prioritize gender-responsive and equitable economic policies.

Parliament will continue to prioritize legislative and oversight efforts to protect the rights of workers and to create an inclusive, prosperous society where all South Africans enjoy dignity, fairness, and opportunity.

We wish all South Africans a happy Workers' Day.