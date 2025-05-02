Liberia: Speaker Koffa Signals Exit Amid Supreme Court Victory and Legislative Deadlock

Monrovia — Amid swirling political uncertainty, House Speaker J. Fonati Koffa said Thursday he is holding consultations "regarding my transition from the position," signaling for the first time a potential exit from the speakership following a Supreme Court ruling that affirmed his authority and pronounced Richard Koon's leadership at illegitimate.

The announcement, posted on Koffa's official Facebook page on May 2, appears to mark a turning point in Liberia's prolonged legislative standoff--one that has paralyzed the House of Representatives for nearly seven months. While the speaker stopped short of announcing his resignation, his use of the phrase "my transition from the position" has sparked fresh speculation about a leadership change at Capitol Hill.

"I have always maintained that the laws of our nation must serve as the ultimate foundation for resolving disputes, including the current impasse within the legislature," Koffa wrote. "In light of this, I am actively engaging in consultations with stakeholders across the country, including my colleagues from all sides in the legislature, regarding my transition from the position and to determine the appropriate path forward."

Koffa also appealed to the public to remain calm and avoid spreading "unsubstantiated claims that risk fostering unnecessary confusion or division."

The Facebook statement comes just over a week after Liberia's Supreme Court issued a landmark ruling that struck down the claim of Representative Richard Koon to the speakership and invalidated all actions taken under his leadership. The Court ruled that Koffa had never been absent from his duties and that plenary sessions must, under Articles 33 and 49 of the 1986 Constitution, be presided over by the Speaker--or in his absence, the Deputy Speaker--not by a faction claiming numerical superiority.

The judgment was the culmination of months of legal and political wrangling, sparked when a group of lawmakers led by Koon declared Koffa ousted and began holding separate legislative sessions. The justices described the breakaway bloc as a "self-styled majority" acting outside constitutional bounds and nullified its key decisions, including the passage of the national budget and several controversial directives.

"This Court emphatically declares that it is within the power and authority of the Supreme Court of Liberia to say what the law is without fear or favor," the ruling stated.

The decision also found that the Koon-led group had engaged in acts that directly contravened the Court's earlier ruling from December 6, 2024. These included withholding salaries from lawmakers aligned with Koffa, authorizing funds for personal gain, and even attempting to recall ECOWAS representatives without legal basis.

While the ruling was hailed by legal scholars and international observers as a victory for constitutional order, the political fallout has remained intense.

Koon quickly rejected the Court's judgment, calling it a "flagrant violation" of the doctrine of separation of powers. In a statement issued under the official seal of the Speaker's Office, Koon insisted he had been lawfully elected by a two-thirds majority and vowed that the House would "continue to conduct its business without any deference to the Supreme Court's opinion."

President Joseph Boakai added to the controversy days later by indicating that his administration would work with "any group in the House that meets quorum"--a position many interpreted as tacit support for Koon's numerically dominant but constitutionally discredited faction. "We will continue to work with the quorum that will ensure the full functioning of our government," the President said in an April 25 national address.

The statement prompted criticism from opposition politicians, legal analysts, and even former President George Weah, who warned that disregarding the Court's decision would erode the rule of law. "Any attempt to undermine or dismiss this ruling threatens the very foundation of our nation," Weah said.

International partners including ECOWAS and Ghana had previously urged Liberian leaders to respect the Court's final judgment and maintain democratic stability. ECOWAS, in a March 28 statement following a special mission to Monrovia, emphasized that "the rule of law must be upheld."

In the midst of these competing narratives, Koffa sought to project a tone of reconciliation.

Immediately after the April 23 ruling, he called for unity in a separate speech posted in an online video. "We recognize your just grievances and call on you to join us in ending the stalemate at Capitol Hill," he said. "Come, let us reason together."

He also announced plans to reach out to both Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah and Rep. Koon to form a joint reconciliation and transitional committee. "I am not unmindful that reconciliation and progress may require me to make the ultimate sacrifice, and I am not unwilling to pay that price," Koffa said at the time.

Now, with his latest statement indicating the start of formal transition consultations, Koffa has opened the door to what some believe could be a graceful exit.

A senior legislative staffer, speaking on condition of anonymity, described the move as "a masterstroke of statesmanship," adding, "He's giving the country a chance to heal while still standing on the moral and constitutional high ground."

But whether the gesture leads to a political breakthrough remains to be seen.

Koon's refusal to comply with the Court's ruling, coupled with President Boakai's ambiguity, has created a murky legal and political landscape in which constitutional order remains contested and fragile.