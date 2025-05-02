Liberia: Koffa's Resignation Imminent

Embattled Speaker of the House of Representatives, Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa, has broken his silence following weeks of intense public debate, legal wrangling, and mounting political uncertainty surrounding his hold on the third-highest office in the country.

In a carefully worded public statement issued Tuesday, Koffa addressed circulating rumors about his position, emphasizing transparency and respect for the Supreme Court's ruling on the legislative impasse.

"The Supreme Court's recent ruling has definitively resolved this matter," he acknowledged. "And I fully respect and uphold its decision."

He announced ongoing consultations with stakeholders and colleagues to ensure a smooth transition while prioritizing national unity. The Speaker urged citizens to avoid spreading unverified claims that could sow division, reaffirming his commitment to upholding the nation's laws and fostering political compromise.

"I have become aware of statements circulating on social and other media platforms that make insinuations regarding my position as Speaker of the House of Representatives," Koffa said. "While I am deeply touched by the outpouring of concern for my personal well-being and the integrity of the office I hold, I wish to address these matters with clarity and transparency."

His comments come on the heels of a decisive ruling from the Supreme Court, which many political observers interpret as having settled the protracted legal dispute over the legitimacy of Koffa's election as Speaker earlier this year.

According to reports, Koffa's resignation will take effect on May 12, 2025--just one day before the House of Representatives resumes session.

Like Rep. Bility, sources indicate that Speaker Koffa and his team have formally submitted his resignation proposal to former President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, who is acting as a key mediator in the process. Johnson-Sirleaf, a respected stateswoman with no active political ambitions and a prominent role in ECOWAS, is expected to facilitate the transition.

As part of the negotiated terms, the government has agreed that Koffa will retain all salaries and benefits accrued during his tenure as Speaker. Additionally, lawmakers previously suspended by the majority bloc will have their salaries reinstated effective May 1, 2025.

Former President Johnson Sirleaf is anticipated to formally submit Koffa's resignation letter to the Chief Clerk of the 55th Legislature before the House reconvenes on May 13. Upon resumption, the Chief Clerk will place the resignation on the agenda, officially declaring the Speaker's position vacant.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In line with the House's Standing Rules and Orders, Deputy Speaker Thomas P. Fallah will assume interim leadership, overseeing the chamber until a new Speaker is elected within the mandated 60-day period.

In his statement, Koffa sought to portray himself as a statesman putting country above self, emphasizing the importance of the rule of law and dialogue. "I have always maintained that the laws of our nation must serve as the ultimate foundation for resolving disputes, including the current impasse within the Legislature," he said.

Significantly, Koffa revealed that he is now "actively engaging in consultations with stakeholders across the country, including my colleagues from all sides in the Legislature, regarding my transition from the position and to determine the appropriate path forward."

This is the clearest indication yet that the Grand Kru County Representative may be preparing to exit the Speaker's seat, potentially averting a full-blown constitutional crisis that could have paralyzed the lower House of the National Legislature.

"I commit to keeping the public informed as these discussions progress," he assured.

As speculations continue to swirl on social media and in the political corridors of Capitol Hill, Koffa also issued a stern warning against misinformation, calling for national calm.

"I urge all citizens to refrain from amplifying unsubstantiated claims that risk fostering unnecessary confusion or division," he stated.