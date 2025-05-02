Mauritius: Drug Abuse Among Youth - Minister Nagalingum and Bishop Durhône Collaborate to Boost Collective Action

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Darmarajen Nagalingum, met with Father Jean Michaël Durhône, Bishop of the Diocese of Port-Louis, to strengthen collaborative efforts in the fight against drug abuse among the nation's youth.

This second meeting, held on 29 April 2025 at the Ministry's headquarters in Port Louis, focused on tackling the ongoing challenges related to drug use and reinforcing preventive measures aimed at supporting young people.

In a statement following the meeting, Minister Nagalingum emphasized the importance of close collaboration between his Ministry and the Church in raising awareness among parents and guiding children toward healthier choices. He highlighted the Ministry's role in sharing expertise and mobilising youth animators to contribute actively to these efforts. The Minister also acknowledged the initiatives of the Ministry of Education and Human Resources in encouraging students to participate in sports, cultural activities, and the arts as a means of positive engagement.

"A third meeting will be held soon with all relevant stakeholders to develop long-term and sustainable solutions," Mr. Nagalingum announced. He further noted that the drug problem is widespread and not limited to specific areas such as Carreau Calyptus in Roche Bois.

Bishop Durhône recalled his initial meeting with the Minister, during which they discussed the pressing issues affecting Mauritian youth. "We cannot remain indifferent to the suffering faced by our young people," he stated, underscoring the need to avoid stigmatising youth and instead recognise their inherent value and potential.

The Bishop expressed optimism about the joint efforts of the Church, the Ministry, and youth organisations, which he believes are essential in fostering healthier lifestyles and ensuring the overall well-being and development of young people.