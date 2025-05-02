Namibia: Parents Warned Against Harbouring Criminals

The Kavango East regional police commander, commissioner Andreas Haingura, says parents harbouring criminals will be charged.

Haingura made these remarks in an interview with The Namibian during a weekend regional operation running from 1 May until 29 June.

"If we find parents who are harbouring this criminal activity, knowing their children are committing crimes, we are going to charge them because they are defeating the administration of justice," Haingura stated.

He said legal instruments will be used and the police will educate the parents first.

"Crime is on the increase in the region, and residents have been complaining about the visibility of the police when we are listening to the radio," he said.

Haingura said the police have arranged to have meetings with residents scheduled to start on 7 May.

"We started engaging traditional leaders in terms of headmen, community development committees and church leaders," Haingura added

He said the police is aware that people are not reporting all cases because of some challenges.

"In this weekend operation we are targeting all the locations to bring police visibility to the community," Haingura emphasised.

Haingura said crimes are committed by children as young as 14 and 15 years old.

"Public safety is not a police concern only. It's for all of us," Haingura stressed.