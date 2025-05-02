Namibia: South American Duo Help Sundowns Stretch Lead

Brazilian Arthur Sales and Chilean Marcelo Allende scored as Mamelodi Sundowns saw off Richards Bay 3-0 on Wednesday to take a 12-point lead in the South African Premiership.

While the team chasing an eighth consecutive league title were cruising to victory over lowly opponents in Pretoria, second-placed Orlando Pirates slumped to a 1-0 loss at home to Sekhukhune United.

That surprise result in Soweto consolidated third place for Sekhukhune, but Stellenbosch remained just three points behind in fourth after a 1-0 home win over Chippa United.

Sundowns have reached the two-legged CAF Champions League final against Egyptian club Pyramids on May 24 and June 1.

They are also guaranteed to fill one of two places reserved for South Africa in the 2025/2026 edition of the premier African club competition.

Finishing third secures entry to the CAF Confederation Cup, the African equivalent of the UEFA Europa League.

With the 28-round Premiership set to finish in May, Sundowns have 58 points from 23 matches, Pirates 46 from 21, Sekhukhune 44 from 25 and Stellenbosch 41 from 24.

Sales got behind the Bay defence to slam the ball past Kenya goalkeeper Ian Otieno after just eight minutes and South Africa international Iqraam Rayners doubled the lead on 28 minutes.

Allende scored only his second league of the campaign three minutes into the second half to wrap up one of the most comfortable victories for Sundowns this season.

Sundowns' Portuguese coach Miguel Cardoso replaced Allende and Rayners with his side in total control.

Congolese defender Tresor Tshibwabwa claimed his third goal of the season on 58 minutes to earn Sekhukhune victory over Pirates, who had Nkosinathi Sibisi sent off late in the second half.

Stellenbosch secured maximum points when Sanele Barns netted with seven minutes of regular time remaining.