Kenya: DCI Following Crucial Leads in MP Charles Were's Targeted Killing, Urges Public Support

Nairobi — The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) says it is following crucial leads in the fatal shooting of Kasipul Member of Parliament Charles Ong'ondo Were, as preliminary findings point to a premeditated and targeted killing.

The DCI said that although no arrests have been made, detectives are actively pursuing leads and appealing to the public for information.

"Detectives have forensically reconstructed Hon. Were's movements from Parliament to the location of the shooting. This detailed analysis has yielded significant leads, enabling investigators to narrow down to potential suspects," the statement said.

It added that while the motive for this heinous act remains under investigation, preliminary investigations suggest that this was a targeted and premeditated act.

According to eyewitnesses, the MP was in a white Toyota Crown saloo car that had stopped at a traffic light near the City Mortuary roundabout at around 7:30 p.m. when two men on a motorcycle approached.

The passenger alighted, walked up to the vehicle, and fired at close range before fleeing with the rider. Were's driver and another passenger, both unhurt, rushed him to Nairobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

An autopsy led by Chief Government Pathologist Dr. Johansen Odour is scheduled for Monday to provide further insight into the cause of death and support the ongoing investigation.

The killing has drawn strong reactions across the political divide, with National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula condemning the act and demanding a swift and transparent investigation.

As speculation grows over the motive, the police have urged the public to avoid circulating unverified claims. Online theories have ranged from political rivalry and constituency violence to Were's vocal criticism of government officials.

"The DCI is pursuing all angles to uncover the circumstances surrounding this incident," the agency said.