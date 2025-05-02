Ghana, Qatar Deepen Diplomatic, Economic Relations

IN a significant stride towards strengthening diplomatic and economic ties, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar has held the second round of bilateral and political consultations with the Ghanaian authorities in Accra.

Dr Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Led the Qatari delegation, while the Ghanaian group was headed by Ambassador Ramses Joseph Cleland, Chief Director at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The talks focused on bolstering bilateral cooperation across various sectors, including trade, investment, infrastructure, education, and energy.

Both sides rearmed their shared commitment to enhancing friendly relations, promoting mutual interests, and exploring new areas of collaboration between the State of Qatar and Ghana, towards political and economic development.

Dr Ahmed Al Hammadi praised Ghana's pivotal role in promoting stability and economic progress in West Africa, and expressed Qatar's interest in expanding partnership that aligned with Ghana's development agenda.

He noted that Qatar valued Ghana as a strategic partner in Africa and recognised its leadership in fostering regional integration and democratic governance.

Ambassador Ramses Cleland expressed appreciation for the State of Qatar's continued engagement and support in various developmental areas.

He emphasised Ghana's interest in strengthening economic ties, especially in attracting Qatari investment into key sectors such as renewable energy, agriculture, infrastructure, and technology.

He also reiterated Ghana's commitment to supporting Qatar's initiatives at multilateral platforms, particularly on issues of global security, climate change, and education.

The meeting was also attended by Ambassador Khalid bin Jabr Al Mussalam of the State of Qatar to Ghana, and Mr Mubarak bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, Director of the Department of African Affairs at the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and senior diplomats and advisors from both sides.

Speaking after the meeting, Ambassador Al Mussalam highlighted the growing momentum in Qatar-Ghana relations and praised the outcome of the dialogue.

"Today's discussions reflected the strong political will on both sides to advance a partnership based on mutual respect and shared values," he said.

Ambassador Al Mussalam said Qatar considered Ghana as a key friend and an important gateway to the West African region.

"We are committed to working together not only in government-level cooperation but also in fostering greater people-to-people ties through education, culture, and business," he promised.

The second round of political consultations marked a continuation of the initial session held between Ghana and Qatar, aimed at institutionalising dialogue and enhancing diplomatic coordination.

The two sides agreed to hold these consultations regularly to review progress, address emerging issues, and chart strategic priorities.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, described the discussion as fruitful, forward-looking, and reflected of the strong brotherly relations between the two countries.

-- GNA