Namibia: No Other Suspect in Hengari Rape Case - Police

Namibian Police deputy inspector general Elias Mutota yesterday told The Namibian there is no other suspect in the rape case involving former agriculture minister Mac Hengari.

This comes after the alleged victim in the case claimed she was betrayed by her aunt.

Hengari was denied bail at the Windhoek Magistrate's Court yesterday after the magistrate ruled he is a flight risk and may interfere with witnesses.

Hengari, who faces a charge of defeating the course of justice, will remain in custody until his next court appearance on 3 June.

His bail hearing was postponed after a dramatic weekend that saw the former minister arrested while allegedly attempting to bribe a rape victim with N$230 000.

Hengari's attempt to avoid formal charges has now led to additional criminal accusations.

His arrest came after a sting operation near a restaurant at Eros, after reportedly being lured to the location by a relative of the alleged victim.

Mutota said the results of the DNA tests that were taken from Hengari and the alleged rape victim will be private.

"The DNA results are not for the public, and we are not releasing them. It is only between the victim and the accused, and they will only be released in court. I am not commenting on whether they are out or not," he said.

ALLEGED VICTIM SPEAKS OUT

Speaking to The Namibian yesterday afternoon, the complainant (21) in the rape case said she was around 15 when her aunt facilitated her contact with Hengari without her consent.

The alleged victim cannot be named to protect her identity.

According to the woman, she initially believed Hengari was a family friend.

She said after coming forward last year, she faced intimidation, anonymous threats on social media, and felt unsafe.

"On the day of the arrest, strangers were following me. I honestly fear for my life," she said.

Hengari was appointed as minister of agriculture, fisheries, water and land reform despite an ongoing investigation in connection with several possible charges, including the rape of a teenager, abortion, and kidnapping.

A police report says Hengari is also faced with allegations of defeating the course of justice, assault by threat, crimen injuria, abduction, administering substances in contravention of the Immoral Practices Act, pointing a firearm, supplying liquor to a minor, and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

THE CONVERSATION

Hengari was among president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah's eight parliamentary nominees, but lasted only 27 days in office.

In a leaked audio clip, one of the alleged victim's family members, who is currently in Canada, described the allegations against Hengari as part of a "campaign of lies" by the alleged victim and her family.

The Namibian has verified the authenticity of the audio clip with close sources.

Hengari, during the conversation, insisted that he had acted honourably throughout his interactions with the family, even financially supporting the victim's educational and living expenses.

He said he has spent close to half a million on the alleged victim and her family, arguing that the records prove he is innocent.

"I spent that (money) on her and her mother, l also spent quite a lot of money in good faith, but I think they assume that my good faith is a weakness," he told the relative.

THE ARREST

Hengari was arrested on Saturday at 17h30 for allegedly trying to pay the alleged victim N$230 000 in cash to withdraw the case of rape she opened against him last year.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Hengari is said to have been lured by a relative of the victim, who arranged a meeting near a popular restaurant in Eros.

"The relative took Hengari to the place and the police were called," a source familiar with the incident said.

Shikwambi confirmed the former minister's arrest on Sunday.

"Hengari is indeed arrested after he attempted to bribe the victim to withdraw the case. That is what he was arrested for. That's all I have for now," she said.

On Sunday Hengari announced that he had resigned as minister.

Following this announcement, Nandi-Ndaitwah released a statement saying she fired Hengari last Wednesday.

Hengari indicated his willingness to step down last week, but later requested permission to travel to the coast on Thursday, a request the president declined.

Nandi-Ndaitwah reportedly then lost direct contact with Hengari, and planned to dismiss him yesterday if he had not resigned by then.

A replacement for the minister has allegedly already been identified.