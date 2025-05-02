Ghana: 300 Okada Riders Trained in Road Safety

ABOUT 300 commercial motorbikes riders (Okada) have received training in road safety management as part of efforts by Gold Coast Mobility Innovations to professionalise the motorbike transport sector and improve public safety.

The Founding Partner of Gold Coast Mobility Innovations, Mr Ras Mubarak, told The Ghanaian Times in Accra on Wednesday that the company has developed a ride-hailing mobile app specifically for motorbike transport for customer services.

This according him, helps bring dignity and sanity to the okada business, "The motivation behind the initiative is the lack of proper training and regulation in the okada transport sector".

He said the company has taken it upon itself to offer free training to commercial motorbike riders to improve road safety and customer service.

He said many riders do not follow road rules, which poses risks to themselves and passengers, hence the training.

Mr Mubarak said the riders went through road safety, defensive riding, customer care, and appearance, adding that riders also receive helmets, phone holders, and reflective jackets for free.

"We even give stipends to participants during training, we want to bring respect to okada riders, just like people respect DHL or FedEx riders. If they look presentable and are trained properly, they will earn more respect and trust from the public and law enforcement," he explained

Mr Mubarak added that the app screens every rider through a background check, requiring valid documents such as the Ghana Card and rider's license.

"Passengers will be able to see the rider's name, photo, and registration number, which he says will help improve public confidence and support national security," he said

Although the initiative is currently private, the company is open to working with government agencies Mr Mubarak mentioned ongoing discussions with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) about reducing the cost of licenses to encourage more riders to register legally.

"Many of these riders find the license fees too high. But if the fees are reduced, more will register, and DVLA will not lose anything. In fact, it will help the whole country," he said.

Dr Mohammed Sumaila, another partner of the company said beyond road safety and customer service, the training also covered financial literacy.

He said many okada riders earn decent income daily but struggle to manage their money, "So they were taught basic financial skills to help them save and plan for the future".

He said the company plans to expand training to other regions and also to partner with a major telecom company to provide free data for riders using the app.

"In addition, discussions are ongoing with motorbike suppliers to offer hire-purchase deals for riders who need bikes for work," he said.

He said the initiative began in Liberia and Sierra Leone, aims to reduce accidents, improve rider professionalism, and make okada transport a more respected and efficient part of Ghana's transport system.