Ghana: Desk to Deepen Ties Between Ghana, Turkey Established

Access Bank Ghana has establish a Turkish Desk as part of efforts to deepen trade relations between Ghana and Turkey.

The Turkish Desk is a specialised financial unit within Access Bank Ghana, created to serve as a direct and dedicated bridge between Turkish enterprises and the Ghanaian business ecosystem and provides bespoke financial solutions tailored specifically for Turkish businesses in Ghana those seeking to enter.

Speaking at a ceremony to mark the establishment of the Turkish Desk in Accra last Friday, the Executive Director of Wholesale Banking of Access Bank, James Bruce, said his outfit was the first in Ghana to create the Turkish Desk and a dedicated desks for strategic international partners such as German, Lebanese, and Chinese.

He said the bank valued Ghana's role as a strategic partner in Turkey's "Opening to Africa" policy, and was proud to be part of the infrastructure that supported that alliance, not just politically, but commercially.

He explained that the Desk and dedicated service to Turkey would not be limited to Ghana but across the 23 countries across the world where Access Bank operates.

"The presence of Turkish businesses continues to grow in Ghana and at Access Bank we are ready to grow with them," he said.

The Turkish Ambassador to Ghana, Huseyin Gungor, praised Access Bank Ghana for taking the bold initiative to support businesses from Turkey in the face of the growing trade relations between the two countries.

"The Turkish Desk with Access Bank Ghana is a fantastic achievement by any measure. This is why it is my hope that this initiative will grow to the point that it is replicated in other countries where Access Bank operates," he stated.

He said there were more than 800 Turkish businesses registered in Ghana, adding that in 2023, Turkey was the second biggest investor in Ghana.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, Dr Mary Awusi, promised to support the Ghana-Turkey partnership and applauded Access Bank Ghana for the initiative.

Caption: Mr Gungor (second from left), with officials of Access Bank Ghana at the official launch of the Turkish Desk