Ghana: ADB to Strengthen Agribusiness Financing, Lead MSME Financial Intermediation - MD

The Managing Director of the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) PLC, Edward Ato Sarpong has revealed that the bank will strengthen its core mandate as the bank of choice for agribusiness financing.

He also reaffirmed the commitment of ADB PLC to lead financial intermediation for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Ghana.

Addressing the media at the Kwahu Business Forum held Mr Sarpong indicated that as part of a new strategic direction, ADB was being strengthened to become the foremost enabler of MSME success in Ghana, highlighting the sector's critical role in job creation, poverty reduction national development.

"As a strategic bank brand, we recognize the indispensable role MSMEs play in driving economic growth. ADB PLC is taking bold steps to expand access to tailored financing, technical support, and business advisory services to help entrepreneurs thrive," Mr Sarpong stated.

He further disclosed that the bank would soon roll out a nationwide MSME Support Programme focused on capacity building, digital inclusion, and flexible credit schemes, with particular attention to women and youth-led enterprises.

The MD also emphasised the bank's ongoing collaboration with regulatory agencies, trade associations, and development partners to create an ecosystem where micro, small, and medium enterprises can scale up and grow sustainably

He said the new vision and strategic direction have since received commendations and generated excitement among the business community and the MSME sector in particular.

The bank, he said was in the process of selecting strategic and potentially viable micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) that participated in the forum to provide them with tailor-made financial services to help them expand and grow.