Kenya: UEFA Champions League Trophy in Kenya Thanks to Heineken

Nairobi — The UEFA Champions League (UCL) Trophy arrived in Kenya, in the final leg of a month-long global tour that kicked off in Vietnam on April 7, with Heineken taking one of the most prestigious trophies in the sporting world to 'hardcore' football fans in Asia and Africa.

The global beer brand has teamed up with football legend, Bastian Schweinsteiger - a previous UCL winner who knows exactly how it feels to lift the coveted trophy - on the 2025 global tour covering Vietnam, Indonesia, South Africa, Zambia and finally, Kenya.

The tour is aimed at giving hardcore football fans, particularly those who follow the UEFA Champions League, who never miss a match but aren't able to make it to the stadium, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see the ultimate prize in club football up close.

The Kenyan leg of the tour features a series of exciting, fun-filled activities and a mixture of high-profile and fan-centric events.

After a press briefing early morning today, Bastian will formally present the Trophy to President William Ruto at a ceremony at State House, Nairobi, accompanied by senior officials from the Ministry of Sports, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and representatives of KWAL, part of the HEINEKEN company, and UEFA.

Heineken® and FKF will, on Saturday May 3, host a fun match session where Kenyan football legends will interact with Bastian.

This will be followed by a consumer event during which 700 football fans selected on a first-come-first-served basis in a marketing promotion by Heineken® will have the opportunity to view the Trophy.

The Trophy Tour kicked off in Vietnam on April 7, on a journey through five countries across two continents, aimed at putting 'hardcore' football fans at the heart of the action.

At every stop along the way, fans have been treated to exhilarating activations that recreate the thrill of matchday and guarantee an unforgettable football experience.

Bastian has followed the trophy on its epic, cross-continental journey and celebrated alongside fellow 'hardcore' fans.

The former Bayern Munich midfielder, says: "Football is all about connection, emotion, and unforgettable moments. Some of the most passionate fans I've met have never even been to a stadium, yet their love for the game is just as strong as if they were on the pitch. I'm excited to meet some of them as I travel with Heineken® on the 2025 UCL Trophy Tour, bringing the magic of the tournament to fans around the world."

Creating Unforgettable UCL Experiences for 'Hardcore' Fans

In Kenya, 'hardcore' football fans often stay up till late to catch the action, proving that nothing - not even sleep - can come between them and the beautiful game. To recognise their impressive dedication, Heineken® seeks to create unforgettable experiences.

Nabil Nasser, Global Head of Heineken® Brand, says: "Some of the most passionate fans are those who follow every match from thousands of miles away. The ones sacrificing sleep to catch kick-off or streaming the game on their smartphones as they take the train to work."

"For the last 30 years, Heineken® has brought fans closer to the action through our partnership with UEFA. Now we're excited to bring exhilarating events to some of the people who deserve to experience it the most. This is our way of showing appreciation to all the 'hardcore' fans out there - your dedication doesn't go unnoticed," he added.

Jonas Geeraerts, Commercial Director at Kenya Wine Agencies Limited (KWAL), the company that markets Heineken locally, says:

"The UEFA Champions League is a truly global competition, and we are delighted as Heineken, through KWAL, part of the HEINEKEN company, to be giving Kenyan fans a chance to see the iconic trophy and experience the competition up close and personal. The UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour is a celebration of Heineken's efforts to embrace football fans all over the world."

To date, Heineken has taken the energy of the UEFA Champions League to over 30 countries by bringing the most prestigious prize in club football within the reach of fans who never imagined they would have the chance to see it up close.

In 2025, Heineken is bringing the UCL experience to more 'hardcore' supporters who have been cheering from afar.

From exclusive meet-and-greets with a UCL legend to thrilling fan experiences, the 2025 Trophy Tour underscores the brand's commitment to making sure no fan is left out of the action. Whether they are pitch-side or on the other side of the world, the brewer celebrates all the 'hardcore' fans.