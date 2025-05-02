Kenya: National Assembly Rejects Khalwale's Bodaboda Regulation Bill

Nairobi — The National Assembly has formally rejected the Public Transport (Motorcycle Regulation) Bill, which had proposed new taxes on bodaboda permits and licenses, effectively halting its progress through Parliament.

The bill, sponsored by Senator Boni Khalwale, had already been passed by the Senate in December 2023.

However, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula confirmed during a sitting on April 29 that the legislation would not proceed to second reading.

"Notwithstanding the provisions of Standing Order 127(5) and taking into consideration the request from the Senate for withdrawal of the Public Transport (Motorcycle Regulation) Bill (Senate Bill No. 38 of 2023), this House resolves to discharge the Bill from Second Reading," Wetang'ula stated.

The proposed legislation sought to introduce a range of regulatory measures for the bodaboda sector, including taxation of permits and licenses, the formation of a regulatory board, and mandatory training and registration of riders.

It also outlined provisions for employment contracts and penalties for safety violations.

Supporters of the bill, including Khalwale, argued it would improve safety and order in the rapidly growing motorcycle transport sector.

However, it drew criticism from riders and industry stakeholders concerned about the financial impact of new fees and regulatory burdens.

With the bill now withdrawn, its proposed reforms are unlikely to proceed unless reintroduced in a future legislative session.