Rwanda: Access to Finance Rwanda Commemorates Genocide Victims, Supports Gir'inka Programme

Joining hands with Rwanda and the world for the 31st commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, Access to Finance Rwanda (AFR) administration and staff visited Rukumberi Genocide Memorial, in Ngoma District on Wednesday, April 30. The visit aimed to continue AFR's long-standing solidarity with Rwanda and Genocide survivors during the 100 days of commemoration, while contributing to improving survivors' lives.

The memorial visit brought together AFR staff, Ngoma district and Rukumberi Sector officials, representatives from Ibuka, the umbrella organisation for Genocide survivors, and members of the local community.

The event featured the testimony of a survivor from Rukumberi, a wreath-laying ceremony at mass graves, and a Gir'inka (One Cow per Family) donation activity aimed at supporting the livelihoods of vulnerable survivors.

Rukumberi sector, resting between three lakes, namely Mugesera, Bilira, and Sake lakes, and bordered by the Akagera river, witnessed one of the most brutal episodes of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. Its geographical position made escape difficult for the Tutsi in the region. While they attempted to resist and fight back, they were overwhelmed by government troops and Interahamwe militias from both the local community and neighbouring areas.

According to the testimony given by Onesphore Mugemangango, the Rwanda Patriotic Army(RPA) managed to rescue only around 700 people.

Today, Rukumberi Genocide Memorial rests over 42,000 bodies of victims of the Genocide, with numbers continuing to rise as more bodies are uncovered. It is also one of the six district Genocide memorial sites in Ngoma District.

Jean-Bosco Iyacu, Chief Executive Officer of AFR, emphasised the importance of visiting places with particularly painful histories like Rukumberi. He noted that while Genocide survivors still live with the wounds, AFR has committed to standing by them and showing them compassion, as well as extending financial support.

He also expressed gratitude to Ngoma District leaders and Ibuka for supporting the visit and assisting with the selection of cow recipients from among the most vulnerable survivors.

In line with the government's Gir'inka programme, AFR donated cows to four Genocide survivors, two men and two women, selected by Ibuka. Each recipient drew a number from a random selection, which corresponded to one of the four cows' earring tags.

Each cow came with a Gir'inka package, including a Ferment-style pump, salt, and other essentials for cow care. Iyacu also confirmed that AFR had covered a full year of insurance for each cow to ensure that beneficiaries would be compensated in case of illness or loss.

"We encourage the recipients to work closely with veterinarians to keep the cows healthy. Because when you do not do that and the cow gets ill or dies, it is hard for insurance to help out," Iyacu warned, pointing out that the cow owners would also be able to renew insurance after one year.

Françoise Mukandori, a Genocide survivor and cow recipient, expressed gratitude to AFR and the government for their ongoing support. She promised to share the cow's benefits with others for collective development.

"Our hearts are filled with joy," Mukandori said.

"Many of us grew up drinking milk from our cows, which we lost during the Genocide. Today, we are not only regaining that part of our lives, but also committing to share milk and pass on calves to others."

Mukandori thanked the government, especially President Paul Kagame, for providing survivors with hope, security, and the opportunity to rebuild their lives.

Ngoma District Mayor Nathalie Niyonagira commended AFR for its contributions, particularly for supporting survivors with limited financial means.

"We were pleased by your choice to contribute to the Gir'inka programme, because in the Genocide, the killers did not just take Tutsi's lives, they also slaughtered cows," she noted.

"Gir'inka Programme has not yet reached every Rwanda in need, and that is why we appreciate your contribution to the programme."

Niyonagira underscored government determination in daily activities that help in rebuilding the lives of Genocide survivors, and emphasised the contribution of the private sector in renewing their lives. She also urged the cow recipients to take good care of the cows and provide timely information about their health status for effective assistance.