Nigeria: I Didn't Do Any Job As Political Adviser to Tinubu - Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

2 May 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdulyassar Abdulhamid

A former spokesperson for the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has disclosed that he did not do any job as a political adviser to the President.

Baba-Ahmed made the disclosuse during an interview on Channels TV's Politics Today on Thursday.

He was appointed to the office of Vice President Kashim Shettima as a Special Adviser on political matters to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2023.

However, his resignation from the post in April generated controversies.

But during the interview Baba-Ahmed said that he would not accept another opportunity to work for Tinubu.

He said, "No, I didn't do any job. I was supposed to be adviser on political matters to the President in the office of the Vice President, but I didn't do any advising."

He added that President Tinubu requested a personal meeting, but he declined.

When asked if he regret working for Tinubu, Baba Ahmed said, "Regretting going in, I don't, I got out because there was no space, I didn't see that fire, that commitment, zeal to fix the country that has been wrecked. I saw instead a country that is just getting worse."

He added that he resigned because he could not continue working with a government that no longer holds the mandate of the people to bring about change, and addressing poverty and insecurity in the North.

On the alleged rift between President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, Baba-Ahmed said the duo worked harmoniously.

He said, "No, I didn't see any evidence of that. The personal chemistry between the president and the VP is excellent.

"The vice president, as officially recognized by the constitution as the number two citizen depends on the disposition of the president.

"The personal chemistry between the president and the vice president is excellent. I hear this from the Vice President, and I believe him.

"Sometimes, almost to a fault, Shettima always says how great the president is, that he is a good man who means well for this country.

"Sometimes, on one or two occasions, I have said to him, if he is so good, how is it we see a lot of the wrong things going on?"

