Nigeria Validates 2025 National Migration Policy

The government of Nigeria has officially validated the revised National Migration Policy (NMP) 2025 and its Integrated Implementation Plan during a high-level meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to harnessing the promise of migration for national development.

The validation followed a one-day Technical Working Group meeting which brought together representatives from key Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), civil society organisations, and the United Nations Network on Migration.

"The revised policy seeks to strengthen institutional coherence, mainstream international best practices, and reinforce national ownership of migration governance", the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, stated.

He was represented by Dr Yusuf Tano Sununu, Minister of State, at the validation ceremony.

In Nigeria, with over 216 million people, both internal and international migrations are growing in complexity. These migration dynamics, characterised by an increase in rural-to-urban migration, the rise of "japa" phenomenon, and labour migration, among others, are driven by multiple factors, including economic aspirations, environmental challenges, insecurity, and the desire for social mobility.

The potential for migration in Nigeria is also evident in the ever-growing volume of remittances, which in 2023, amounted to a staggering USD 19.5 billion -- money that sustains families and contributes to the country's development.

The first National Migration Policy was developed in 2015, marking a foundational step in Nigeria's effort to build a comprehensive and coordinated approach to migration management.

Since then, the country has recorded numerous successes, including the establishment of migration governance structures, the creation of numerous migration-related policies and agencies. Notable among them are the revision of the National Policy on Labour Migration in 2020, the establishment of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) in 2017, and the strengthening of inter-agency collaboration through platforms like the National Migration Working Group.

These achievements have enhanced Nigeria's ability to respond to complex migration challenges and protect the rights of migrants.

Shaped by data and developed through a consultative process, the 2025 National Migration Policy and its Integrated Implementation Plan aim to respond to the contemporary challenges of migration in Nigeria, while developing innovative approaches to harnessing its potential.

The revision of the policy was guided by the Principles of the Sustainable Development Goals and Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM), offering a contemporary framework that accurately represents the current migration landscape in Nigeria.

Speaking on the methodology behind the revised framework, Mr Aliyu Tijani Ahmed, Federal Commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), said, "It is noteworthy that the Integrated Implementation Plan was developed following the United Nations Network on Migration's six-step guidance for implementing the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM)".

He further emphasised the strategic alignment of the policy and the plan, adding, "This integrated approach ensures that Nigeria's migration policy framework is not only nationally driven but also in alignment with global migration governance principles".

"This policy is more than just a framework; it is a call to action", said Sharon Dimanche, IOM Nigeria Chief of Mission, at the validation event.

"It is an invitation for stronger collaboration and a true whole-of-society approach to elevate migration governance and ensure no migrants are left behind," she added.

Upon validation from stakeholders in the technical group, both documents will be forwarded to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for adoption.