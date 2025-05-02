Nigeria: Seyi Tinubu Denies 'Bribing, Abducting, Torturing' NANS President

2 May 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, has refuted allegations made by the President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Comrade Atiku Abubakar Isah, describing them as an attempt to defame his character.

Reacting in an Instagram post on Friday, Seyi stated, "Wow.. how can someone lie with so much confidence...?? Wow wow... an attempt to defame my character. May God be with you, Comrade Atiku Isah."

In another post, he added, "I have never held a meeting to discuss any subject matter with Comrade Isah in Lagos or anywhere else in the world. I have never knowingly met him before. Neither did I visit any location with thugs."

"All these allegations made by Atiku Isah are completely fictional."

The response followed claims made by Isah during a press conference on Wednesday, in which he alleged that Seyi Tinubu and Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, offered him a N100 million bribe in Lagos to promote the president.

According to Isah, he rejected the offer, stating that he could not promote a president who had not delivered results. He claimed that, upon refusal, plans were made to abduct him.

"I was abducted on the 15th of April. I was stripped naked, beaten seriously in collaboration with the MD of NTA... I did that to gain my freedom, but immediately, I released a press statement that I was forced under duress. Because I was naked, I was beaten. They claimed they would share the video," he alleged.

He further accused unnamed individuals of threatening to cover up any potential fallout, even suggesting that his life could be taken with no consequences.

"They told me that nothing would happen if they shared the video, and even if they killed me, Seyi Tinubu would order a cover-up. Ladoja, who was involved, said he would instruct the Inspector General of Police to cover it up and that if the police didn't comply, he would go," Atiku said.

"I made it clear that even if I am shot, I will still come to this hall. The inauguration proceeded, and I was announced as president. I want Nigerians to know what has happened and that we will not give up. Seyi Tinubu can do anything he wants, but we are determined."

