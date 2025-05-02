Africa: Don't Close the Embassies. I Saw What Happens When We Do.

guest column

I remember when the U.S. Embassy in Bangui, Central African Republic, closed in 2012. The country was edging toward collapse, and at the very moment diplomacy was needed most, America stepped back.

As Bangui fell, confusion reigned, coordination struggled, and the U.S. turned its back. Nearly a million people were displaced and tens of thousands were killed. I also remember when the embassy reopened—when American diplomacy returned and helped lead a broader international effort to support peace, manage assistance effectively, and reengage with Central Africans striving to rebuild. That presence made a real difference.

Now is not the time for the U.S. to signal disengagement.

Today, there is serious discussion about closing U.S. embassies in several countries plagued by conflict—including Bangui and Juba, South Sudan. These are not routine budget or staffing decisions; they are decisions about what the United States chooses to be. In volatile environments, a U.S. embassy provides far more than visas and press releases—it supports peacebuilding, enables responsible aid delivery, and allows the U.S. to stay engaged, even in hard places. In CAR, the embassy has been vital to sustaining international cooperation and reinforcing a fragile but important peace process.

In South Sudan, the moment is just as delicate. A roadmap to implement the 2018 peace agreement is already behind schedule. Elections are planned but uncertain. The risks of instability, rising tensions, and violence are very real.

Now is not the time for the U.S. to signal disengagement. Our embassy in Juba is one of the few remaining platforms for sustained diplomatic work in a country that continues to experience periodic violence and deep humanitarian needs. Closing it would severely limit America’s ability to help South Sudan stay on a peaceful path.

Keeping embassies open in conflict-affected areas helps ensure that assistance is well-managed, that local partners are supported, and that early warning signs of atrocities don’t go unnoticed. Our presence can help guide peace processes and strengthen local solutions. It also reminds communities—many of whom still believe in the promise of American partnership—that we won’t walk away when things get difficult.

I know what happens when we leave. I’ve also seen what becomes possible when we stay. These embassies represent more than buildings; they are commitments to the future we are building with the peoples of the world. The U.S. should keep its embassies in Bangui and Juba open—not just for the sake of diplomacy but for the world we are building together.

Mike Jobbins is Vice President of Global Affairs and Partnerships at Search for Common Ground. He led peacebuilding work in Africa for many years.