Sudan: Civilians Trapped, Children at Risk, Amid Escalating Violence in Darfur

Statement by UNICEF Representative to Sudan Sheldon Yett

"As fighting intensifies in Darfur, children are bearing the brunt of a deepening humanitarian catastrophe. In the past three weeks, thousands of children and families have been forced to flee their homes - many for the second or third time – in search of an elusive sense of safety.

"The escalation of fighting since April 11 has reportedly killed hundreds, and driven a mass exodus of civilians from Al Fasher, and Abu Shouk and Zamzam camps. Approximately 150,000 people have sought refuge in Al Fasher, crowding into unfinished buildings, schools, or sheltering under trees – yet still exposed to ongoing shelling and without access to safe water, food, or healthcare. Tawila has received another 180,000 people, bringing the total number of displaced people in the city to more than 300,000 and further stretching already fragile services and support systems.

"We are incredibly concerned about the situation for the unknown number of civilians who remain trapped in Zamzam – either without the means to leave, or forcibly prevented from doing so by armed groups.

"For those who have escaped, conditions remain dire. In Al Fasher, continuous fighting has severely restricted movement and disrupted humanitarian operations. Hospitals are barely functioning, medical supplies are expected to run out within weeks, and there are growing shortages of water, and fuel for generators.

"Outbreaks of preventable diseases are increasing. In Tawila, more than 800 suspected measles cases have been reported, while critical nutrition services have been suspended following attacks on facilities in Zamzam.

"Despite insecurity and access challenges, UNICEF is staying and delivering for children in Darfur. In April, our teams managed to get five trucks carrying life-saving health, nutrition, and WASH supplies to Tawila, Zaleingei, and Jebel Marra - supporting nearly 250,000 internally displaced people.

"But the scale of need is far greater - and access remains dangerously constrained. In Tawila, for example, while UNICEF-supported partners are on the ground, services cannot keep up with the overwhelming demand, and there is an urgent need to expand mobile outreach for health and nutrition.

"Every day without assistance and protection endangers more lives. Children must be protected – wherever they are. Humanitarian aid must reach them without delay, obstruction, or any other impediment.

"Children are running out of food, out of medicine, and out of time.

" UNICEF urgently calls on the government and all parties to the conflict to facilitate rapid, safe, and unimpeded humanitarian access, - across conflict lines - and ensure secured humanitarian corridors to facilitate aid delivery and population movement.

International humanitarian and human rights law must be respected. Civilians and civilian objects must be protected. And above all else, the fighting must stop. This is the best way to protect children and restore hope."