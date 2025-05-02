South Africa: 100 Mabopane Residents to Receive Birth Certificates, IDs

2 May 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Home Affairs Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza is today scheduled to hand over 100 birth certificates and identity documents to successful applicants for late registration of birth in Mabopane, Tshwane.

The MEC of Social Development in Gauteng, Faith Mazibuko, will join the Deputy Minister to offer a basket of Social Development services to the community during the handover.

"Home Affairs officials have, for the past few weeks, been on a late registration of birth drive in the Mabopane area, where they had a high number of people who were not registered on the National Population Register and never owned birth certificates or IDs," the Department of Home Affairs said in a statement.

"The department undertakes a lengthy process of late registration of birth to assist babies who were not registered within 30 days of their birth.

"The 100 successful applicants will, for the first time in their lives, own birth certificates and IDs, enabling them to access services such as social grants," the department said.

