South Africa: Condolences to Families of Edendale Fatal Water Tanker Crash

KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) MEC, Thulasizwe Buthelezi, has extended his deepest condolences to the families of two people who lost their lives, when a water tanker crashed into their homes in Edendale, Pietermaritzburg.

According to a statement issued by the department this week, the incident took place at around 5pm, on Sunday, in Nhlazatshe area, when a water tanker lost power, and crashed into two residential properties.

The crash resulted in the deaths of two people, and two others injured. Both houses sustained significant structural damage.

The collision resulted in severe damage to two houses, with two people losing their lives, and two others sustaining injuries.

"Disaster management teams promptly attended to an incident within the Msunduzi Local Municipality, following the structural compromise and damage sustained by two residential properties. Emergency response services were immediately dispatched to the location to render assistance," the department said.

The disaster management teams remain on the ground to provide support with ongoing relief measures to the affected families. These measures include the provision of temporary accommodation, essential provisions, and psychosocial support services.

The MEC has also extended his wishes for a swift recovery to the injured people.