South Africa: Police Rescue 44 Illegal Immigrants Locked in a House in Sandton

2 May 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has rescued 44 illegal immigrants, who were found locked in a house in Parkmore, Sandton.

They have been taken to the local police station to be processed by the Department of Home Affairs.

"An investigation is underway to establish how they came to the country and ended up being locked inside the house," the South African Police Service said in a statement.

It is reported that private security officers, who were conducting routine patrols in the area received a complaint about people who were causing a noise disturbance at the house in question.

The complaint was then escalated to the local police station and police proceeded to the scene. At the scene, police discovered 44 males, who were locked at the backrooms of the main house.

"A preliminary investigation revealed that all males, aged between 15 and 22, were Ethiopian nationals, who were illegal in the country. It is alleged that they were kept against their will in the house.

"The possibility that these individuals were trafficked into the country cannot be ruled out, and forms part of the investigation," the police said.

