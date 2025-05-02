South Africa: Simelane Orders Immediate Relocation of Umlazi Households Affected By Mudslides

Human Settlements Minister, Thembi Simelane, has issued a directive for the immediate relocation of households affected by recent mudslides in Umlazi Township, Section H, south of Durban.

Simelane made the call during her visit to the area on Wednesday, where she instructed the National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBRC) to conduct structural integrity and geotechnical assessments to determine appropriate interventions for affected homes.

Simelane, joined by KwaZulu-Natal Transport and Human Settlements MEC, Siboniso Duma, visited the area to assess the damage caused by the recent heavy rains, leading to mudslides and the destruction of about 56 houses, which have been assessed thus far.

"Based on what I have seen with my naked eye, relocation of these households would be the best solution. While the assessment is conducted, the immediate task is to relocate about 56 families to Temporary Emergency Accommodation (TEA)," Simelane said.

The Minister directed that the relocation of the most affected families, begins within 48 hours, a process which is currently underway.

As a long-term measure, the eThekwini Municipality and the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Human Settlements will identify a suitable piece of land that will be utilised to permanently resettle the affected households.

The Minister also urged the communities of the areas that might be identified, to warmly welcome affected households and not use the desperation of others to advance their interests.

"Our responsibility is to house the nation. The decisions we take are based on the information available to us. The law and the policy expect us to prioritise the most vulnerable among us," Simelane said.

Duma undertook to follow up on all the directives and commitments by the Minister without delay.

"We are a responsive and caring government, [and] we shall ensure all commitments are implemented. As from tomorrow [Thursday], the relocation begins, as per the Minister's guidance.

"We will announce the exact emergency accommodation facility where the families will be accommodated. The team is already working on the logistics," Duma said.

Simelane embarked on a two-day visit to KwaZulu-Natal, where she also assessed progress on the unblocking of Thubalethu Informal Settlements Upgrading Project in Mthonjaneni Local Municipality, which falls within the northern coastal region of KwaZulu Natal.

The national department has allocated R61 million for bulk water services and an additional R19 million for the construction of water infrastructure in the region.

The Minister also officially launched the Zwelibomvu Vumazonke Rural Housing Project in Ward 100, eMangangeni, under the eThekwini Municipality.

The project forms part of the government's response to commitments made by President Cyril Ramaphosa during a Presidential Imbizo at Umgababa, in November 2024.