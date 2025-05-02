South Africa: Hlabisa Reaffirms Government's Commitment to African Renaissance

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Minister, Velenkosini Hlabisa, says government is dedicated to promoting the African Renaissance, enhancing African unity, sustainable development, and recognising the ongoing importance of indigenous knowledge systems in contemporary governance.

The Minister delivered the address during the second day of the Africa Month Symposium and Festival, hosted by the Kara Heritage Institute, in collaboration with the African Renaissance Forum and the Pan African Parliament (PAP), on Friday.

The Kara Heritage Institute is a prominent South African organisation dedicated to honouring Africa's humanity by connecting its historical heritage to the present and shaping a better future.

In his address, Hlabisa recognised the invaluable contributions by the Kara Heritage Institute, traditional healers, and initiation practitioners in preserving the nation's rich cultural heritage.

Hlabisa highlighted several important issues, particularly the role of customary initiation as a crucial cultural practice that shapes identity and heritage.

He reaffirmed government's commitment to collaborate closely with the Kara Institute to guarantee the safety of these traditions.

While many young men undergo this important rite of passage, the Minister stressed that the tragic loss of lives and amputations over the past eight years, particularly in the Eastern Cape, is unacceptable.

"Initiation must not lead to unnecessary deaths. It must be carried out by those who are properly trained and who understand the deep cultural significance behind the practice," the Minister said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Minister concluded by expressing interest in establishing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Kara Institute, stating the importance of ensuring that any partnership aligns with the constitutional and legislative mandates of government.

The Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Prince Zolile Burns-Ncamashe, who also attended the second day of the event, echoed the Minister's call for unity, dignity, and the elevation of African identity and leadership.

The Deputy Minister challenged the attendees to reflect deeply on the essence of traditional leadership in the African context.

"We must interrogate what truly defines our leaders as traditional leaders," said Burns-Ncamashe.

"This is a moment for self-reflection. We must not look down on ourselves, for we are worthy, and we deserve better. We must walk together, with shared intent and purpose, to improve the lives of all Africans."

The Deputy Minister welcomed Hlabisa's commitment to formalising a partnership with the Kara Institute, through MoU and pledged his full support to ensuring that this vision becomes a reality.

The two-day Africa Month Symposium and Festival, which started on Thursday, is expected to have discussions on, amongst others, African origins and identity; African rights of passage; ownership of land and its natural resources; revival and strengthening of the African sacred Monarchy.