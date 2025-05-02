Namibia: UN Namibia Condemns Violence Against Women and Girls

The United Nations (UN) Namibia expressed its deepest condolences to the families and communities affected by the brutal killings of young girls in Okahandja and strongly condemns the killings.

The UN has called for thorough, prompt, impartial, and independent investigations to ensure accountability and prevent such acts from happening again. "Violence against girls and humanity is unacceptable under any circumstances and must be addressed with the full force of the law," they added.

They said these acts of violence against children represent a profound violation of their fundamental rights and underscore the importance of continuing to strengthen protective measures for all children. "As a signatory to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the Convention on the Rights of the Child and the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women, Namibia must uphold its obligation to prevent unlawful killing, protect the best interest of the child, including protection from all harm, prevent discrimination and gender based violence and hold perpetrators to account," they said.

UN Resident Coordinator in Namibia, Hopolang Phororo, said they are deeply saddened by the tragic deaths of 15-year-old Beyonce Kharuxas, 5-year-old Ingrid Maasdorp, and 6-year-old Rosalind Dinelao Fabian, a national tragedy that must strengthen our resolve to protect all children. "The protection of our children must be a non-negotiable priority. We owe it to every child, every parent, and every future generation to act with courage and urgency. The UN in Namibia stands ready to support national efforts and encourages enhanced and coordinated action to prevent and respond to violence against children," she added.

The UN in Namibia encouraged an urgent and compassionate collective national response to ensure every child is supported and protected. "The loss of any child is devastating as it tears at the very fabric of society. Every child has the fundamental right to live in safety, dignity, and peace. Protecting these rights must remain a shared priority," they emphasised.

They said strengthening Namibia's child protection systems is vital to ensure that services are adequately funded, easily accessible and effectively responsive, which includes enhancing access to justice for affected children and their families by expediting investigations and legal processes. "

"Furthermore, increasing investment in violence prevention and psychosocial support, especially at the community level, remains a key priority. Promoting education and awareness within communities is equally important, empowering all members of society to safeguard the well-being of every child," they said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia International Organisations Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

They stated that violence against children must never be accepted as inevitable. "This is an opportunity for government to implement recommendations received from various UN human rights treaties which focus on enhancing community support, male engagement and awareness programs, while also building capacity among healthcare workers, police, judiciary and civil society to tackle gender based violence, addressing the root causes of child abandonment and ensuring children's rights to life, survival and development and the need for prompt, impartial investigations into violence against women, prosecuting and punishing perpetrators appropriately and training police, prosecutors and judges on gender based violence issues," they highlighted.

The UN Namibia said they stand in solidarity with the families of Beyonce, Ingrid, and Rosalind during this time of profound grief. "We call for a swift, coordinated, and urgent national response that leaves no child behind. We reaffirm our commitment to the government and all stakeholders to create safer environments for every child," they urged.

They said justice must be delivered swiftly and fairly, upholding the human rights and dignity of every victim. "We remain committed to supporting Namibia's efforts in advancing the SDGs, particularly SDG 16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions, and SDG 5: Gender Equality, and implementation with its human rights obligations. We recognise that ending violence against women and girls must begin with protecting them from their earliest years," they concluded.