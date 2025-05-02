Somalia: Somali Police Chief Chairs High-Level Meeting On Security and Countering Human Trafficking

2 May 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

The Commander of the Somali Police Force, Major General Asad Osman Abdullahi, presided over a high-level meeting today with heads of departments and various units of the police force.

The weekly session focused on strengthening security across the capital, combating human trafficking, and addressing criminal activities that threaten public safety.

During the meeting, the Police Commissioner commended the efforts of the security officers working tirelessly to protect the public and uphold the rule of law.

He emphasized the importance of continued vigilance and collaboration among all police divisions to confront the growing threats posed by criminal networks and extremist elements.

To reinforce the ongoing security efforts in the capital, Major General Asad Osman Abdullahi announced the formation of a technical committee tasked with conducting a comprehensive assessment of the security situation in Mogadishu.

The goal of the committee will be to identify vulnerabilities, recommend improvements, and coordinate targeted operations to combat Al-Shabaab militants--commonly referred to as Khawaarij--who persist in disrupting the peace and safety of Somali citizens.

The Somali Police Force reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the public and ensuring that criminal activities, including human trafficking and terrorism, are swiftly addressed through coordinated law enforcement strategies.

