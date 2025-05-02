Somalia's Parliamentary Speaker Arrives in Algeria for Arab Inter-Parliamentary Congress

2 May 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

The Speaker of the House of the People of the Federal Parliament of Somalia, Mohamed Sheikh Aden (Aadan Madobe), has arrived in Algiers, Algeria, to take part in the 38th Congress of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union (UIPA).

The two-day event will be held on May 3 and 4 at the Abdelatif Rahal International Conference Center (CIC).

This important regional gathering brings together parliamentary leaders from across the Arab world to discuss key strategic challenges and promote unity among member states.

The central focus of this year's congress is the Palestinian cause, reflecting the shared concern and solidarity of Arab nations during a time of ongoing regional tensions.

Speaker Aadan Madobe's participation highlights Somalia's commitment to Arab cooperation and its continued support for collective efforts to address regional issues through dialogue and parliamentary diplomacy.

The congress also serves as a platform for member states to strengthen ties and develop joint approaches to peace, development, and stability in the Arab region.

