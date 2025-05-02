Beijing, May 2, 2025 — China has praised Somalia's recent decision to ban the entry of Taiwanese passport holders, acknowledging the move as a strong demonstration of Somalia's adherence to the "One China" policy.

In a statement at a press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said that the decision reflects Somalia's firm commitment to the principle of China's territorial integrity. "The decision by Mogadishu shows Somalia's steadfast support for China's unity, which China highly appreciates," Guo said.

Guo reiterated China's long-standing position, emphasizing that "there is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inseparable part of Chinese territory." He also pointed to UN General Assembly Resolution 2758, which supports China's stance on Taiwan.

In addition to Taiwan, China has also recognized Somaliland as part of Somalia's sovereign territory and has expressed strong support for Somalia's efforts to preserve its national unity, independence, and territorial integrity.

The decision, which prohibits Taiwanese passport holders from traveling to Somalia, was met with criticism from Taiwan's Foreign Ministry. Taiwan accused China of pressuring Somalia to implement the ban, calling the move "unjustified."

Meanwhile, China's embassy in Somalia expressed firm backing for the Somali government's action, affirming its commitment to uphold the "One China" policy.