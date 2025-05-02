Algeria: Somali Speaker Arrives in Algiers for Arab Parliament Summit

Algiers, Algeria — Somalia's Speaker of the House of the People, Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur, arrived in Algiers on Thursday ahead of the Arab Parliament Speakers' Conference, where leaders are set to discuss regional challenges and the Palestinian crisis.

Nur is leading a high-level delegation from Somalia's federal parliament. He was received at Houari Boumediene Airport by his Algerian counterpart, Ibrahim Boughali, along with members of the Algerian Parliament and the Somali Ambassador, Yusuf Ahmed Hassan.

The summit, which is scheduled to open in the coming days, brings together heads of legislative bodies from across the Arab world. This year's agenda includes regional security, economic cooperation, and a special focus on the ongoing conflict in Palestine.

Nur is expected to deliver a keynote speech highlighting Somalia's perspective on Arab unity, the importance of parliamentary collaboration, and the country's support for the Palestinian cause. Somalia has been seeking stronger diplomatic ties in the region as part of its broader efforts to increase international engagement.

During his stay in Algeria, Nur will also hold bilateral meetings with senior Algerian government officials and engage in private talks with other parliamentary leaders attending the summit.

The Arab Parliament Speakers' Conference rotates its host country annually and serves as a platform for Arab legislatures to coordinate on shared policy priorities and regional stability.