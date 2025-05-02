Nigeria: Govt Approves Dual Certification in Colleges of Education

The federal government has approved a dual certification programme for federal colleges of education across the country.

The programme, according to the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, who disclosed this on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, will commence in the September 2025 academic year.

He explained that government's action was intended to strengthen Nigeria's higher education system and graduate employability.

He said the transformation was made possible by the revised act governing FCOEs, approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2023.

Recall that the revised legislation permits these colleges to award both the Nigerian Certificate in Education (NCE) and a bachelor's degree in education.

Alausa said following this approval, the Ministry of Education held strategic engagements with staff unions and the management of FCOEs to discuss the implementation process.

He highlighted the role of teachers as critical to national development and transformation.

As the 2025 rollout approaches, the Ministry is collaborating with the National Universities Commission (NUC), the National Commission for Colleges of Education (@NCCE), and the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to ensure the successful implementation of the dual mandate.

To meet the demands of this new structure, institutions are undergoing major curriculum restructuring, staff development, and administrative realignment.

This integrated model will ensure that students graduate not only as qualified educators with NCEs but also with bachelor's degrees, equipping them with broader academic credentials recognised both nationally and internationally.

The initiative is a key part of the federal government's broader education reform strategy aimed at improving the quality, relevance, and competitiveness of Nigeria's tertiary education system. Stakeholders believe the dual certification will help close the skills gap, raise professional standards in teaching, and provide graduates with greater flexibility and opportunity in the job market.

The minister said, "I was pleased to hold a strategic engagement with the staff unions and management of our Federal Colleges of Education (FCOEs).

"As part of our objective to enhance teacher training and improve education as a whole, we are moving forward with the revised Act governing our FCOEs.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This Act, approved by Mr President in 2023, now permits the colleges to award both the National Certificate in Education (NCE) and a Bachelor's Degree in Education.

"As Mr President says, 'The youth are the heartbeat of our great nation." The heart is the most critical organ in the human body, and for it to function at its highest capacity, our students must be well educated and effectively taught.

"During the meeting, I emphasised that the way we educate our students must evolve. The old methods are no longer effective in today's society. We must adapt to meet international standards if we are to succeed.

"The narrative around becoming a teacher--and the teaching profession more broadly--must also change. There must be mutual respect among teachers, students, academics, and parents. Teaching is a valuable profession; without teachers and educators, societies would not be what they are today. They are integral to nation-building and the transformation of this great country.

"The ministry is committed to ensuring that the dual mandate takes effect by the upcoming academic year, starting in September 2025," he added.