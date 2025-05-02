Ethiopia: Tangible Changes Being Recorded in Using Natural Fertilizers

In Ethiopia, the use of natural fertilizers is growing in popularity as a sustainable and cost-effective alternative to chemical fertilizers. This trend is driven by factors like the increasing cost of chemical fertilizers and the need to improve soil health and crop productivity. Natural fertilizers, also known as organic fertilizers, include compost, manure, and other organic materials that enrich the soil and provide nutrients to plants.

Recently, a team of journalists visited the development projects carried out in Harari Region and East Hararge Zone of Oromia Region under a joint program organized by the Government Communication Service and the Ethiopian Environmental Protection Authority. They were able to observe the activities carried out in the areas of Yelemat Tirufat (Bounties of Basket), urban agriculture, watershed development, small and micro-industry, green agriculture, manufacturing, summer irrigated wheat cultivation and other sectors.

The visit revealed that the activities carried out in the East Hararge Zone, especially in the watershed development, have significantly changed the area. It was seen that the creation of springs and water-rich areas in many places has created opportunities for farmers to expand irrigation and increase their production and productivity.

Previously, East Hararge Zone was prone to water shortages and droughts, and many farmers moved to other areas of the region (Borena Zone, Welega Zone etc.). Local residents recall that it was a situation where they were forced to settle. With the regular awareness-raising activities provided to the local community by agricultural experts, the Ethiopian Environmental Protection Authority, and other stakeholders, and the community's initiative in focusing on watershed development, tangible changes are being recorded.

The watershed development has made the East Hararge Zone look lush during the summer months. It is a fact that the visitors saw during their visit that the water flowing everywhere is being used for development and is also contributing greatly to the production and productivity of the area.

It was noted during the visit that the farmers are using various agricultural packages to increase productivity, and they are also applying a new practice of using natural fertilizers (compost).

Up to 70 seedling stations have been established in the East Hararge Zone to implement the Green Legacy Program. The zone's officials stated that these seedling stations are playing a crucial role in implementing the watershed development that is being carried out extensively in the East Hararge Zone in conjunction with the Green Legacy.

Bin Bered is a seedling nursery and compost enrichment center; it is located in Meta Woreda, East Hararge Zone. Most of the seedlings that the nursery grows for climate change, soil and water conservation are edible, such as avocado, mango, olive, date, and pomegranate.

According to the information provided by the Zonal Agriculture Bureau, in the 2025 budget year, more than 300 million seedlings are being planted on 87 hectares of land in the zone.

These seedlings will be grown with the help of natural fertilizers at the Bin Bered Seedling Nursery Station; on one hand, the seedlings will be fertilized; on the other hand, the effectiveness of the natural fertilizers will be measured.

According to Sofian Ahmed, Soil Improvement and Development Manager of the Meta Woreda Agriculture Bureau of East Hararge Zone, the Zone is a drought-prone area due to the lack of rainfall. As a result, farmers were unable to produce and use their land, especially in the past years, leading to the abandonment of the area and migration.

"The Oromia Regional State Government, the Federal Environmental Protection Authority, the East Hararge Zone, and the leaders and agricultural experts at the grassroots level, especially those involved in watershed development, have created a situation where groundwater levels have increased. Wet and marshy areas have been created; springs have also started to emerge here and there," he explained.

Sofian mentioned that various additional works are being carried out in an effort to increase productivity by combining the growing water resources with the land, and one of these is a research into the use of natural fertilizer (vermo compost).

He indicated that sixty soil composting boxes have been prepared at the research center to prepare the natural fertilizer, and said that each of these boxes or tanks is two cubic meters. If they are filled properly, they can hold up to 12 bags of natural fertilizer; nutrients are added to the soil to turn it into fertilizer and have natural content. Worms, which play a role in soil fertility, will also be included.

He pointed out that the natural fertilizer produced is not used directly, but rather as a fertilizer, a certain amount is measured and given to the farmer, who then uses it to carry out multiplication work on the land he cultivates.

Sofian said that there is a farmer training center in every kebele and farmers are currently being educated about natural fertilizers at 32 branch training centers in the woreda and are now getting started.

He further explained that the technology has been deployed in all 39 rural kebeles. It was planned to make 853 households in the district benefit from this technology in the current year, and 790 have been benefited so far.

This natural fertilizer contains all the nutrients that a land should contain; thus, it is increasing the level of productivity. Unlike artificial fertilizers, natural fertilizer is not applied every year when crops are sown, but can be applied once and can provide benefits for up to three or four years.

He said that local farmers have come to understand the benefits well and are working hard to expand the use of natural fertilizers in their fields. The Agriculture Bureau is also working hard to increase the productivity by making every farmer a beneficiary of the technology.

Abadir Amino, Deputy Administrator of Meta District in East Hararge Zone, on his part said that the main purpose of expanding natural fertilizers is to maintain soil fertility. Although artificial fertilizers contribute to productivity, they also damage soil nutrients.

As soil fertility decreases, productivity also decreases; he recalled that trainings have been given at the regional level on how to increase productivity by restoring damaged lands with natural fertilizers.

Recalling that natural fertilizer (vermo compost) has been introduced into production based on the training provided by the Oromia Agricultural Bureau, he said that the fertilizer contains nutrients such as nitrogen and oxygen needed by plants along with microorganisms.

He also mentioned that the nearby Haromaya University is providing support and cooperation in the process of developing the natural fertilizer, and they are carrying out work that has shown tangible results.

He said that one of the University's goals is to solve the problems of the local community and as an institution that focuses on agriculture; it is supporting the local community not only with natural fertilizers but also in other areas. Haromaya University will provide the best wheat seeds, the best vegetable and fruit seeds, best fish species and others to the local farmers.

He explained that so far, the technology has reached every rural kebele in the district and many farmers are taking it to their fields and multiplying it. The technology of multiplying the use of natural fertilizers has reached all rural kebeles in the district, but not all are implementing it at the household level. Efforts are being made to ensure that all households implement it in the future.

Stating that the government's programs to increase production and productivity are being implemented in various areas of the district, the District's Administrator said that the production of natural fertilizers is also a potential way to increase productivity.

Head of the East Hararge Zone Agriculture Bureau, Elias Shemsedin, announced that the Bin Bered Seedling and Compost Preparation Center located in Ifa Biftu Kebele, Meta Woreda, is preparing natural fertilizer (vermo compost) that protects soil health and increases productivity and is working to distribute it to 25,000 farmers in 20 selected Woredas.

"For the soil to be fertile, it must maintain its natural content; it must have at least 5% microorganisms," Elias said, adding that natural fertilizer that maintains soil fertility is being produced at the site. He also said that farmers are given compost from the site, which they then take to their land and use as a fertilizer.

He explained that natural fertilizers help maintain soil health, increase soil water retention capacity, and provide essential nutrients to the soil, which is crucial for increasing production and productivity.

Local farmers are currently seeing results and are taking the yeast to their fields to grow it. The Head of the Zonal Agriculture Bureau explained that this is a planned project to increase the productivity of the zone by expanding this work.

BY BACHA ZEWDIE

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD FRIDAY 2 MAY 2025