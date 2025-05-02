Ethiopia Leads Push for Regional Energy Integration Via Hydropower Expansion

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia is positioning itself as a regional energy powerhouse by expanding its electrification efforts and promoting cross-border energy integration in East Africa.

With a strong focus on hydropower development, the country is striving not only to meet its domestic electricity demand but also to foster regional cooperation and energy security.

According to Ethiopian Electric Power (EEP), Ethiopia plans to increase national electricity access from the current 54% to 78% within the next five years. Central to this ambition is the Abbay Dam , a flagship hydropower project expected to transform the energy landscape of the region once fully operational.

Abbay Dam, along with other major energy projects, is designed to support Ethiopia's industrialization agenda, reduce dependency on fossil fuels, and promote a greener, more sustainable economy.

EEP Site Manager Tewodros Ayalew emphasized Ethiopia's commitment to harnessing its abundant hydroelectric resources to support not only its own growth but also the development of neighboring countries.

"With Abbay Dam and other major projects, Ethiopia is ready to export surplus electricity to countries such as Sudan, Kenya, Djibouti, and Tanzania--boosting regional energy ties and contributing to shared economic growth," he said.

Regional leaders are welcoming this integration Kenyan Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO) Managing Director John Mativo(PhD) recalled that East African nations agreed as early as 2010 on the need for an interconnected power grid. "The objective was to enable mutual support and efficient use of energy resources across borders," John said, noting that construction of cross-border transmission infrastructure was a key step in realizing this goal.

Tewodros added that the regional interconnected grid helps minimize power losses and reduce infrastructure costs, offering an efficient and collaborative solution to modern energy management challenges.

KETRACO Regional Engineer Victor Sambula Inganga highlighted the effectiveness of the system, citing the transmission line from Ethiopia to Kenya.

"The electricity received from Ethiopia is stable, with minimal voltage difference, making it highly compatible with our grid. It's converted through a bushing to alternating current (AC) and then seamlessly integrated into Kenya's national grid," he explained.

John further emphasized that African development banks have played a crucial role in financing this cross-border energy infrastructure. The interconnected system not only enables a diverse energy mix -such as Ethiopia's hydropower and Kenya's geothermal energybut also ensures sustainable energy sharing and long-term regional stability.

As Ethiopia continues to scale up its energy capacity and export capabilities, it is emerging as a key driver of East Africa's energy integration, championing a cooperative model that promises to deliver both economic and environmental dividends for the region.

BY FIKADU BELAY

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD FRIDAY 2 MAY 2025