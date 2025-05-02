Zimbabwe: Two Foreign Nationals Nabbed At RGM Airport With Over 70kg of Skunk Cannabis

Two Thailand nationals were yesterday arrested at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport after they were found in possession of four suitcases containing large quantities of high-grade cannabis.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the arrests saying the suspects had flown into the country from Thailand.

Upon arrival, law enforcement officers discovered four suitcases allegedly containing the high-grade cannabis commonly referred to as "skunky dagga."

"The ZRP has arrested two foreign nationals at RGMI Airport who were coming from Thailand to Zimbabwe for drug trafficking. The foreigners were in possession of four suitcases containing:-

1st monarch: 18.5 kilogrammes loose skunky dagga

2nd monarch: 17 kilogrammes loose skunky dagga

3rd monarch: 18.4 kilogrammes loose skunky dagga

4th monarch: 16 kilogrammes loose skunky dagga." read the statement

The total haul amounts to nearly 70 kilograms of skunk cannabis, a potent variant known for its strong odor and high tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content.

The identities and nationalities of the suspects have not yet been released and police say investigations are ongoing.

"More details will be released in due course," the ZRP added.