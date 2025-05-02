Liberia: 'Mobilize Diaspora Unity As Springboard for Driving Development'

Lofa County Senator, Momo Cyrus has rallied citizens of Lofa County based in Worcester, State of Massachusetts USA to unite and use it to mobilize the development of Lofa County.

Serving as guest speaker at the induction ceremony of Lofa County Association of Worcester, State of Massachusetts USA, Senator Cyrus told the inducted officers that with unity and togetherness, they can develop their county, Lofa.

Senator Cyrus spoke on the theme, "Mobilizing diaspora unity as a springboard for driving development in Lofa County."

The Lofa County Senator spoke of the reality that citizens of Lofa in the diaspora have extraordinary talents, and that these ought to be widely recognized.

He pointed at Counties like Nimba and Bong whose citizens are doing more in terms of unity and developing back home while in the diaspora.

The new leadership of the Worcester, State of Massachusetts USA will serve their members for the period of two years.

The induction was held on April 26, 2025 and it brought together citizens of Lofa and other Liberian Citizens in that part of the State.

Like other counties who have organized themselves to show love and unity to each other in the diaspora, so has the Lofa Association seen the need to put themselves together to serve as back born for each other while away from their home, Liberia.

Those inaugurated are, M. Koliego-Tarpeh, President, Amos Wolobah, Vice President, Bill Saa, Secretary General, Loretta Korvah, Treasure Alicemae Wellington Kwapo Chaplain, Konneh Board Chair among otrhers.

President Koliego-Tarpeh said in her first address that the "Lofa County Association of Worcester-Massachusetts is back" as a way of respectfully reminding members of the Liberian Community Association in Worcester-Massachusetts that Lofa is in action again."

She urged all citizens of Lofa who are members of the Lofa County Association in the Worcester-Massachusetts chapter to stay together more than ever before in the diaspora.