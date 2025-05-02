Nigeria: Codix Bio to Revolutionise Diagnostics in Africa With Nigeria's First Large-Scale Rdt Manufacturing Facility

In a landmark move that would transform Nigeria's healthcare landscape, Codix Pharma Ltd is preparing to inaugurate Codix Bio Ltd, the country's first large-scale facility for the local production of rapid diagnostic test kits. Located in Sagamu, Ogun State, Chiemelie Ezeobi reports that the state-of-the-art plant is expected to begin operations this May, marking a significant step towards reducing Africa's dependence on imported medical diagnostics and boosting regional health self-reliance

In a transformative leap for Nigeria's healthcare landscape, Codix Pharma Ltd has unveiled plans for the commissioning of Codix Bio Ltd, a cutting-edge in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) manufacturing facility set to begin operations in May 2025 in Sagamu, Ogun State.

The facility, the first of its scale in Nigeria and only the second in sub-Saharan Africa, will manufacture rapid diagnostic test (RDT) kits for diseases such as malaria, HIV, and hepatitis B and C. This marks a significant step in reducing Africa's overdependence on imported test kits, over 90% of which are currently sourced from Europe, Asia, North America, and the Middle East.

At a press briefing in Lagos, recently, Mary Ogangwu, Chief Operating Officer of Codix Pharma, described the project as a game-changer for the continent's healthcare sector.

"This is bigger than us. It is about what is possible for Africa," Ogangwu said. "For over two decades, Nigeria has imported these kits. Codix Bio is our answer to that dependency, a local solution to a continental problem."

Founded in 2008, Codix Pharma began with a focus on pharmaceuticals targeting diabetes and cardiovascular conditions. But recognising a pressing need for accessible and accurate diagnostic tools, the company strategically shifted its attention to diagnostics. The launch of Codix Bio follows the December 2023 unveiling of Colexa Biosensor, sub-Saharan Africa's first factory for producing blood glucose meters and strips.

Together, the two facilities represent Codix Pharma's vision of becoming a leading African health technology company by 2030, integrating backward into medical device production and advancing the continent's healthcare independence.

Ogangwu stressed Codix Bio's commitment to international regulatory excellence. "We are committed to meeting WHO prequalification standards and US FDA regulations. Our focus is on quality, safety, and efficacy."

Olanrewaju Balaja, General Manager of Plant Operations at Codix Bio Ltd, echoed this sentiment, citing the factory's compliance with ISO 13485 standards and the WHO's Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP).

"We are creating diagnostic kits that meet the same standards as those approved by the world's top health regulators. This will allow us not just to serve Nigeria but to export to West Africa and beyond."

The facility has already completed design, construction, and utility installation phases, including the establishment of clean-room environments and air filtration systems. It is currently undergoing final qualification and validation, with commissioning set for next month.

The development also aligns with the World Health Organisation's Local Production Forum, which advocates for increased local manufacturing capacity in low- and middle-income countries to strengthen access, affordability, and health security.

"This is not just a facility, it's a symbol of what is achievable when innovation meets the right intention. African problems can indeed have African solutions," Ogangwu said.

Codix Bio's production will significantly ease some of the longstanding healthcare bottlenecks in Nigeria. Until now, virtually all rapid test kits used on the continent have been imported--leaving African countries vulnerable to global supply chain disruptions, inflated costs, and delayed access to critical diagnostic tools.

"This is a major breakthrough, not just for us at Codix, but for the country and continent. It's about what is possible when innovation meets intention," Ogangwu reiterated.

Access to diagnostics remains a critical barrier in Nigeria's battle against communicable diseases. Without timely and affordable testing, illnesses often go undiagnosed or misdiagnosed, leading to preventable fatalities--particularly in rural and underserved communities.

Ogangwu explained that Codix Bio's test kits are engineered for fast, reliable, and cost-effective testing, enabling frontline health workers to diagnose and initiate treatment without delay.

"These kits will drastically reduce stockouts, lower testing costs, and improve healthcare outcomes for everyone, regardless of where they live."

The launch also rides on the back of the Nigerian government's health sector reform agenda, including the Presidential Initiative for Unlocking the Healthcare Value Chain (PVAC), the Sector-Wide Approach (SWAp), and a recent Executive Order exempting pharmaceutical equipment from tariffs. These policy moves have created an enabling environment for local manufacturers like Codix.

The national target is to grow local pharmaceutical production to meet 70 per cent of domestic demand by 2030 and to capture 15 per cent of Africa's pharmaceutical market share. Codix Bio is well positioned to contribute significantly to this target, as well as to Africa's broader ambition of healthcare self-reliance.

Ogangwu concluded with a rallying call for innovation and self-determination in African healthcare:"We are no longer just recipients of aid or consumers of foreign technology. Codix Bio proves that African solutions can come from African soil."

As diagnostic tests are essential for early disease detection, treatment decisions, and outbreak monitoring, the impact of Codix Bio's production on Nigeria's healthcare system--and potentially Africa's--cannot be overstated.

The facility's focus on high-burden diseases like malaria and HIV, which continue to affect millions, particularly in low-income and hard-to-reach regions, ensures that the benefits of this innovation will be felt far and wide.

With Codix Bio poised to go live in a matter of weeks, Nigeria is making a bold statement in the quest for health sovereignty--one test kit at a time.