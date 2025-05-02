Ethiopia: Premier Touts Bulbula Park As Nat'l Blueprint

1 May 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

- Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) has championed the integration of community-led development in urban projects, highlighting Addis Ababa's successful corridor development as a model for nationwide implementation.

During a visit to the transformed Bulbula Park in Bole Sub-City, once a neglected dumping ground, the Prime Minister emphasized the power of local mobilization in achieving sustainable urban progress.

"This transformation underscores the pivotal role of engaging communities and harnessing local capacity," stated Prime Minister Abiy. He urged urban administrations across Ethiopia to replicate Addis Ababa's approach, moving beyond conventional urban development initiatives to foster inclusive and impactful projects. The Bulbula Park revitalization, part of a 20-hectare corridor development spanning from Bole Airport Cargo to Akaki Bridge, stands as a testament to this community-centric strategy.

"This is a vital investment for both present and future generations," the Prime Minister affirmed, calling upon citizens to actively participate in preserving these revitalized spaces and advocating for similar projects throughout the capital and the nation.

The transformative impact of these urban projects has also garnered significant attention from public figures. Zemedeneh Negatu, Chairman of Fairfax Africa and CEO of CBE Capital, expressed his admiration for the corridor development on X, describing it as "urban development at its best." Zemedeneh, who has personal ties to the area, noted the remarkable redevelopment of Kazanchis, emphasizing the profound long-term economic and societal benefits for Ethiopia.

"The re-birth of Addis Ababa is not just aesthetic; it is a strategic economic move," Zemedeneh stated. He highlighted Addis Ababa's significant contribution to Ethiopia's GDP, accounting for approximately 30%, and cited The Economist's forecast of a 10.6% average annual GDP growth for the city over the next decade, positioning it as Africa's fastest-growing urban center. This economic dynamism, he argued, is directly linked to the innovative and community-driven urban development initiatives spearheaded by the government.

