Ethiopia: Made in Ethiopia Expo 2025 to Host Hundreds, Drive BLN in Transactions

1 May 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

- The Ministry of Industry (MoI) has announced impressive figures for the upcoming Made In Ethiopia Expo 2025, revealing the participation of over 288 exhibitors and projecting transactions exceeding 4 billion Birr.

This year's expo also marks a significant resurgence of manufacturing industries that had previously faced operational challenges.

Briefing journalists yesterday, Industry Minister Melaku Alebel highlighted the strong representation across various sectors. The expo will feature 161 large-scale manufacturers, 100 small and medium enterprises (SMEs), 17 startups and creative ventures, four environmentally focused initiatives, and six government institutions dedicated to supporting manufacturers.

These participants will showcase their products within designated clusters, including textile, leather, food and beverage, machinery and technology, chemical, dairy, and pharmaceutical industries.

Minister Melaku also projected a robust turnout, anticipating over 6,000 market linkages and attracting an estimated 120,000 visitors throughout the event. The expo will also host insightful panel discussions focusing on critical topics such as the impact of macro-economic reforms on industries, enhancing product quality and competitiveness, SME development, and the achievements of the "Let Ethiopia Produce" initiative since its inception.

The primary objectives of the Made In Ethiopia Expo are to cultivate a strong culture of domestic product consumption, showcase the quality of Ethiopian goods to international markets, facilitate crucial market linkages, expand market reach for local businesses, foster business-to-business (B2B) collaborations, and stimulate creativity within the manufacturing sector.

The Minister further detailed the Ministry's proactive efforts in the lead-up to the expo. This included organizing over 168 forums nationwide, from district to higher levels, which generated over 400 million Birr in transactions through 94 trade fairs and displays, engaging 36,000 participants and attracting 31,424 visitors. Additionally, a 10-kilometer run, involving 14,000 participants, was organized to promote the consumption of domestically produced goods.

Building on the success of the previous year, the Made In Ethiopia Expo 2025 is scheduled to take place from May 3rd to 7th, 2025, at the Addis International Convention Center (AICC).

