Ethiopia: Motri to Launch E-Commerce System to Modernize Trade, Boost Exports

1 May 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Ashnafi ANIMUT

- The Ministry of Trade and Regional Integration (MoTRI) has announced plans to launch a national e-commerce system as part of broader efforts to modernize Ethiopia's trade practices and strengthen regional integration.

Speaking at a press briefing on the ministry's nine-month performance report, Trade Minister Kassahun Gofe (PhD) said the new digital trading platform is expected to address market value chain inefficiencies and enhance the competitiveness of Ethiopian products in regional and global markets.

"The implementation of an e-commerce system will be a major step toward resolving logistical and procedural trade barriers. It aligns with our vision of establishing a seamless, modern trading environment," the minister stated.

Kassahun also revealed that Ethiopia earned over 5 billion USD in export revenues during the past nine months, achieving more than 70 percent of the 7 billion USD annual target for the current fiscal year.

He emphasized the government's commitment to building a competitive and transparent business ecosystem, underscoring ongoing initiatives to expand access to international markets and improve trade policies. He noted that updated and standardized policy documents are being developed to align with global best practices.

Additionally, the minister disclosed that the ministry has intensified efforts to combat illegal trade. As part of a recent pre-inspection operation, authorities took enforcement measures against 250,000 individuals involved in unauthorized trading activities.

"These actions are part of a wider crackdown to safeguard legal businesses and foster fair market competition," Kassahun said.

The upcoming e-commerce system is expected to be a game changer for Ethiopia's trade strategy, potentially opening new opportunities for exporters and strengthening the country's position in the digital economy.

