Ethiopia: Rising Star - Esmail Abdella, a Young Artist Redefining Creativity

The Lemma Guya Foundation Bole Branch recently buzzed with excitement as it hosted the grand opening of an art exhibition featuring the captivating works of young and emerging artist Esmail Abdella. The event attracted a diverse crowd, including renowned artists, budding talents, and government officials, all coming together to celebrate the vibrant world of art.

Selam Guya, the founder and Director of the Lemma Guya Foundation, delivered a heartfelt welcoming address, setting the tone for the evening. In her speech, she emphasized the importance of supporting young artists as they begin their journeys in the art world.

Selam also mentioned that the Lema Guya Foundation, named after the late Honorable Dr. Lema Guya, plays a pivotal role in encouraging young artists to express themselves through their art. This foundation is not just a tribute to Dr. Lema's legacy but also a beacon of hope for aspiring talents.

"Through workshops, mentorship programs, and community art projects, it aims to create an inclusive environment where creativity can flourish. By nurturing artistic expression, the Lema Guya Foundation helps young individuals explore their identities, convey their experiences, and connect with others within their communities."

Moreover, Selam emphasized the critical need for organizations like Youth Impact, which are dedicated to supporting Ethiopian youth in their quest for personal and professional development. She highlighted how such organizations provide a holistic approach that addresses various aspects of an individual's life, from emotional support and skill development to career guidance and community engagement. Many young people face challenges that threaten to stifle their potential; therefore, it is essential to have resources and support systems in place that empower them to overcome obstacles.

In Selam's view, the combination of artistic expression and comprehensive support from organizations like Youth Impact creates a strong foundation for young people to thrive. By collaborating with these institutions, the youth can find their voice, build confidence, and ultimately contribute positively to society.

In addition to these points, Selam underlined that empowering youth through the arts can lead to transformative changes within the community. When young artists are provided with the tools they need to succeed, they can inspire others and create a ripple effect of positivity and initiative. The Lema Guya Foundation also encourages collaboration among artists, allowing them to share their knowledge and collaborate on projects that highlight cultural heritage, social issues, or personal narratives.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, Youth Impact Ethiopia Director Hiwotu Kassaw, shed light on the transformative power of art in expressing the internal feelings of children and teenagers.

According to Hiwotu, these young individuals possess immense potential not only to create but also to participate in various artistic endeavors. However, many of them face significant barriers when it comes to showcasing their talents to a broader audience.

"Art has an incredible ability to reflect the emotions and experiences of children and teenagers," Hiwotu emphasized. Through painting, music, and other forms of creative expression, they can articulate feelings that might otherwise remain unspoken. Unfortunately, many young artists lack the opportunity to share their work and connect with audiences."

In this context, Hiwotu highlighted the important role of the Lemma Guya Foundation in nurturing artistic talent among youth. "The dedication of the Lema Guya Foundation is truly commendable," he said, recognizing its efforts in providing a platform for young artists to flourish.

The Foundation offers various programs that enable children and teenagers to develop their skills and gain exposure to the art world, placing a strong emphasis on fostering creativity and self-expression.

By creating a supportive environment, the Lema Guya Foundation allows young talents to grow and connect with like-minded peers. Hiwotu believes that such initiatives are crucial in instilling confidence and pride in young artists, empowering them to pursue their passions and showcase their work.

As the conversation unfolded, it became clear that Hiwotu advocates for more platforms and opportunities for youth to express themselves through art. By doing so, we not only enable them to reflect their inner worlds but also enrich the cultural landscape of our communities.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, young artists showcased their talents through poetry and musical performances, infusing the event with vibrant energy that resonated throughout the gallery. Their contributions highlighted the diverse and rich tapestry of artistic expression present in the community.

Esmail Abdella's exhibition will remain open to the public until May 26, 2025. For art enthusiasts and lovers of painting, this is an opportunity not to be missed. The Lemma Guya Foundation is conveniently located on Bole Road, opposite to Bole Printing Press. Come and experience the magic of young talent and the vibrant creativity that awaits!