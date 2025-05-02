Ethiopia: Core Lessons From the Analects of Confucius

Luyuan is the hometown of Confucius, the source of the Lu Water, and the origin of Confucianism and the Chinese civilization. It is located in the core area of Nishan Cultural Tourism Resort, 25 kilometers southeast of Qufu.

As a popular spot for study tours, it contributes to a culture of civility and modesty. This fosters interdisciplinary collaboration and integration among various industries, culminating in a harmonious blend of tourist attractions, parks, communities, and campuses.

The first open area of the Luyuan Village project includes the prelude landscape area - Peaceful Water Realm, and the immersive research tour demonstration area - Apricot Pedestal section.

Confucius once said, when the perfect order prevails, the world is like a Commonwealth State shared by all, not a dictatorship. Virtuous, worthy, wise and capable people are chosen as leaders. Honesty and trust are promoted, and good neighborliness cultivated.

All people respect and love their own parents and children, as well as the parents and children of others. The aged are cared for until death; adults are employed in jobs that make full use of their abilities and children are nourished, educated, and fostered. Widows and widowers, orphans and the old without children, the disabled and the diseased are all well taken care of. Every man and woman has an appropriate role to play in society and in the family. They hate to see resources lying idle or cast away, yet they do not necessarily keep them for themselves.

They hate not to make use of their abilities, yet they do not necessarily work for their own self-interest. Thus intrigues and conspiracies do not arise, and thievery and robbery do not occur therefore doors need never be locked. This is the ideal world - a perfect world of equality, fraternity, harmony, welfare, and justice. This is the world called 'Da-Tong'.

The scene of sweet and happy life in front of us is just like the ideal life described by Confucius.

In The Analects of Confucius, it is said that "The wise are joyful; the virtuous are long-lived.", which means intelligent people find happiness because they have a broad perspective without worrying about trivial things. Likewise, those who are benevolent and virtuous have an open heart, free from envy and competition, allowing them to lead a long and fulfilling life.

Look at these children, they are playing and laughing together, creating a blissful scene of young and old companionship. This harmonious scene embodies Confucius's vision of a shared community and remains the ultimate ideal for the Chinese people throughout history.

This is a journey that transcends time and immerses one in the art of life, where one can witness the beauty of fine traditional Chinese culture. From the delicate embroidery of women to the skillful craftsmanship of young artisans, one can experience a scene that blends the past and the present, engage in a game of chess with ancient masters, delve into literature and learn about ancient etiquette.

It is stated in The Spring and Autumn Annals, "Great etiquette and beautiful attire make up the essence of the Chinese culture." Etiquette and clothing are the two core elements of Chinese civilization.

According to The Book of Rites, "The beginning of proper conduct lies in one's appearance, proper posture and eloquent speech. Therefore, dressing appropriately comes before understanding one's responsibilities." Etiquette begins with having a proper appearance and dress. A person with good cultivation always carries themselves with grace, wears neat attire, shows respectful expressions, and speaks with appropriate words, highlighting the importance of proper dressing.

Shuyun Hall mainly showcases the history and culture, etiquette, and systems behind Han Chinese Clothing through interactive activities and experiences. Visitors can try on traditional costumes, participate in cultural workshops, and immerse themselves in the beauty and etiquette of Chinese traditional clothing culture.

During his youth, Confucius dedicated himself to the pursuit of knowledge. As he entered adulthood, he established private schools and promoted education, thus becoming a timeless role model for teachers throughout the ages.

In The Analects of Confucius, there is a story about Confucius inviting his disciples to discuss their aspirations. While many expressed ambitions in politics and military affairs, only Zeng Dian said, "In late spring I would put on my newly made spring dress and go with five or six grown-ups and six or seven young men to purify ourselves in River Yi, enjoy the breeze at the Rain Altar and come back singing."

He shared a simple desire for a serene and joyful life. From what he said, it sounds like he is not driven and aspirational. Surprisingly, Confucius praised Zeng and said, "I share the same sentiment!" In fact, the idyllic life depicted by Zeng Dian is precisely the kind of utopian world that Confucius yearned for throughout his life.

This world is characterized by harmony and tranquility, prosperity and strength of the nation, stability within society, abundance of resources for the people, freedom and happiness, along with a sense of peace and contentment.

Confucius, the great sage, established Confucianism with the "six arts" as its core teachings. These arts include rites, music, archery, charioteering, reading and writing, and mathematics. They encompass all aspects of virtue, intelligence and physicality, aiming to cultivate individuals with both moral integrity and talent.

They embody the qualities of a refined gentleman. Hence, they are referred to as the "Six Arts of the Gentleman". We can embark on a journey that transcends time, from the perspective of a student who travels to Luyuan seeking knowledge.

Under the guidance of Zi Lu who is one of Confucius' disciples, we embark upon the path of learning civility. We delve into the six methods of character formation: pictograms, simple ideograms, compound ideograms, phono-semantic characters, transfer characters and loan characters. Through this exploration, one can uncover the allure of ancient script and better understand "acquiring new knowledge through reviewing past knowledge."

As recorded in The Analects of Confucius, "'He would stand straight]t in his carriage, holding the cord. He would not turn round, nor speak hastily, nor point with his fingers." The ancient art of driving had strict etiquette standards, relying not only on strength but also on wisdom.

As stated in the Analects of Confucius, "Isn't it a pleasure to learn and apply from time to time what one has learned?" Acquiring and applying knowledge is not only a fundamental approach to learning, but also a process of study the laws and principles of the world. In this process, we will strive to improve ourselves, find joy in progress and achievements, and apply what we have learned in practical ways. This is the essence of learning.

This Hall combines research classes, academic conferences and salon lectures into one multifunctional space. It focuses on cultural phenomena, industry trends, and knowledge sharing. It combines renowned scholars, emerging leaders and masters of Chinese studies to engage in interactive cultural lectures and round-table salons.

The overall project of Luyuan Village is designed to integrate the essence of "rites and music" into the diverse landscape. The village seeks to create a vibrant atmosphere while upholding traditional etiquette.

The unique dragon-shaped water system serves as a prominent axis that guides the entire space. The expansive water bodies in these gardens take on diverse forms and seamlessly integrate with cultural, urban and garden pathways to create different spatial characteristics.

Chinese classical gardens generally follow a sequential order and the layout is coordinated around an axis. The space achieves a balanced and orderly transition between different levels of architecture and nature as the pavilions are connected with the rocks and trees.

Editor's Note: The views entertained in this article do not necessarily reflect the stance of The Ethiopian Herald