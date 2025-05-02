Ethiopia: Cetu Expands Regional, Global Influence in Workers' Rights Advocacy

- The Ethiopian Confederation of Trade Unions (CETU) is significantly enhancing its role both locally and globally, strengthening its position as a leading advocate for workers' rights in an era where these rights face growing challenges.

According to CETU President Kassahun Follo, the union's expanding influence reflects its commitment to global solidarity and its crucial role in shaping labor policy worldwide.

In an exclusive interview with the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA), Kassahun highlighted CETU's involvement in several key international platforms, including its membership on the council of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC). As a current member of the ITUC Audit Committee, CETU's role on the global stage is becoming more prominent, marking a major milestone in its efforts to protect workers' rights at an international level.

"We are honored to serve as an active member of the ITUC, and our position on the Audit Committee underscores the trust and credibility we have built in the global labor community," Kassahun said.

On the regional front, CETU is leading the charge in the newly formed Horn of Africa Trade Union Confederation, headquartered in Addis Ababa. As the chair of this influential body, CETU is responsible for coordinating discussions on emerging international labor conventions, ensuring that the region's workers are represented in global dialogues.

"This regional role is a testament to our capacity and experience," Kassahun added. "We are at the forefront of shaping labor policies that will affect millions across the Horn of Africa."

While CETU continues to make strides on the international front, its grassroots efforts within Ethiopia remain a top priority. The Confederation is actively working to expand union representation and enhance the effectiveness of unions within the country through technical assistance and training programs. This focus on local development ensures that Ethiopia's workforce is well-equipped to address the evolving challenges of the global economy.

In addition, CETU has been closely collaborating with government bodies to address pressing socio-economic issues. Kassahun mentioned ongoing discussions aimed at tackling the rising cost of living and alleviating the struggles faced by workers.

"Our work is not just about international advocacy; it is also about ensuring that workers in Ethiopia receive the support they need to thrive in today's challenging environment," he said.

CETU's dual focus on strengthening international ties and advocating for domestic workers highlights its growing influence as a key player in the protection of labor rights and social justice. As the Confederation continues to expand its reach, its role as a vital force for change in Ethiopia and the Horn of Africa is set to grow even further.