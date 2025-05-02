Ethiopia: Heineken Ethiopia Delivers Livelihood-Uplifting Projects

--Heineken Ethiopia, in collaboration with Mahibere Hiwot for Social Development (MSD), handed over a 33 million Birr animal fattening and food processing project on Tuesday in Kilinto and Koye Feche.

The initiative aims to uplift poor households through sustainable livestock-based income generation and small-scale businesses.

The project directly benefits 75 households--30 in Kilinto, Addis Ababa, and 45 in Koye Feche, Oromia State. Beneficiaries engage in animal fattening, dairy farming, cattle rearing, poultry, and food processing, activities vital for local food security and economic resilience.

Designed to boost household incomes, the project equips participants with livestock, feed, veterinary support, and food processing skills. It also fosters entrepreneurship and social cohesion, reflecting Heineken Ethiopia's commitment to sustainable community development.

Beneficiaries were selected through a comprehensive needs assessment by a team from Heineken, MSD, community members, and government officials. Priority was given to women, women-headed households, and individuals with disabilities due to their vulnerable status.

At the launch ceremony, Heineken Ethiopia's Managing Director, Bart De Keninck, highlighted the transformative potential of livestock farming for rural and peri-urban communities. He pledged ongoing support through technical training, market linkages, and sustainable management practices to ensure the project's long-term success.