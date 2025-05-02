Ethiopia: Hospital Playing Fair Share in Medical Tourism Promotion

- Addis Hiwot General Hospital has announced that it is promoting medical tourism by providing quality healthcare to both domestic and international patients at a fair price.

During a media briefing about its 25th anniversary celebrations, the hospital stated yesterday that it offers quality medical services supported by competent professionals and modern medical equipment.

Speaking on the occasion, the Hospital's Medical Director, Kassahun Kiros (MD), said that the medical institution, established 25 years ago with eight doctors, now provides enhanced services in over 50 specialty areas, operated by more than 100 specialist and subspecialist physicians.

He noted that the hospital has treated both local and foreign patients, including those from Somalia, Djibouti, Eritrea, and Sudan, thereby contributing to the promotion of medical tourism.

The hospital is also expanding its facilities to further enhance services and accommodate the increasing number of patients in various treatments. According to Kassahun, the hospital plans to construct three new buildings to support this expansion.

Of these, a 16-story building will be constructed on a 1,408-square-meter plot of land at a cost of more than 2.4 billion Birr. The building will feature comprehensive medical accommodations, including a helipad for smooth transportation, he indicated.

These new buildings will allow the hospital to expand its existing services and introduce new ones in areas such as organ transplantation, radiotherapy, and coronary artery bypass surgery, the Medical Director said.

The facilities will also include restaurants, recreational areas, and shopping malls that comply with healthcare facility standards while creating a healing environment. This effort aims to make the hospital a more reliable and preferred medical institution for both local and foreign patients, he emphasized.

"We hope that advancing our healthcare facilities will promote medical tourism by attracting more foreign patients while reducing the costs that citizens incur seeking treatment abroad," he expressed.

Professor of Pediatric Surgery and Board Member of the Hospital, Miliard Derbew, highlighted that the hospital serves approximately 300 patients daily, offering various specialty and subspecialty treatments.

"Our surgery rooms operate 24/7, serving patients of all ages, from infants to elders. We also have prominent physicians and state-of-the-art medical instruments that enable us to provide modern services," he noted.

According to him, the hospital provides care in areas such as general surgery, neurosurgery, cardiothoracic surgery, colorectal surgery, hepatobiliary surgery, laparoscopic surgery, obstetrics and gynecology, dermatology, dialysis, gastroenterology, pathology, and more.