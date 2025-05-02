East Africa: Ethiopia's Tamrit Expo 2025 Poised to Enhances Technology Drive Competitiveness

1 May 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — Minister of Industry, Melaku Alebel announced that the upcoming Ethiopian Tamrit Expo 2025 will showcase innovative technologies aimed at enhancing national competitiveness and promoting locally manufactured products.

In a press conference issued on Wednesday, Minister Melaku said that the third edition of the Expo is scheduled to open on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at the New International Convention Center in Addis Ababa.

The five-day event will highlight the latest advancements in industrial technology and serve as a platform to strengthen Ethiopia's manufacturing sector under the theme of the "Made in Ethiopia" movement.

The minister also credited local industries for overcoming critical challenges, increasing production capacity, and contributing to the growing acceptance of domestically produced goods.

The Expo is expected to draw more than 120,000 visitors from both local and international markets and set 288 participant industries, he stated, noting trade transactions during the event are projected to exceed four billion birr.

According to the minister, key objectives will include market linkage expansion, quality enhancement, innovation, and technology transfer.

He also emphasized supporting activities such as regional exhibitions, bazaars, and the Ethiopian Product 10K road race, which have played a crucial role in raising public awareness and stimulating demand for Ethiopian products.

In addition to the main exhibition, the Expo will feature panel discussions, product development competitions, and awards ceremonies recognizing top-performing industries, he emphasized, stating that these initiatives aim to foster a vibrant industrial ecosystem and strengthen the country's position as a competitive player in the global market.

The minister also called on all Ethiopians to actively participate in the Expo and support the continued growth of local industries.

