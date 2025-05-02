Kenya: Treasury Tax Plan Targets Farm Produce, Drugs, and Green Tech

2 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Kenyans may soon feel the pinch at the pharmacy, market, and even in their power bills if a raft of proposed tax changes in the Finance Bill 2025 sails through Parliament.

The National Treasury, under Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi, is looking to widen the tax net by withdrawing VAT zero-rating from a number of essential goods and services.

Among the hardest hit would be the agriculture and health sectors. The Treasury is proposing to subject previously zero-rated goods--such as inputs for manufacturing medicine and animal feed, and the transportation of sugarcane to the standard 16% value-added tax.

Currently, zero-rated items are taxed at 0%, allowing suppliers to claim input VAT and sell goods tax-free to consumers. This benefit would be eliminated if the proposals pass, forcing businesses to pass on the additional costs to end-users.

The proposals don't spare clean energy either. Despite earlier commitments to promote sustainable transportation, the new Bill introduces 16% VAT on electric bicycles, solar and lithium batteries, and electric buses. The manufacturing and assembly of mobile phones previously shielded are also set to lose their zero-rated status.

This apparent U-turn on e-mobility and renewable energy threatens to reverse gains made in Kenya's climate agenda, raising concerns among environmentalists and investors in green technologies.

Behind the sweeping changes lies a deeper fiscal motive. By cutting down on zero-rated supplies, the government hopes to reduce its tax refund obligations an often costly burden on the exchequer.

Tax refunds to businesses dealing in zero-rated supplies have strained the Treasury's resources, and the proposed measures aim to curb this.

However, critics argue the government is targeting the wrong sectors. Many of the items set to be taxed food, medicine, and renewable energy components are not luxuries, but necessities.

Consumer advocates warn that the move will inflate the cost of living at a time when most households are already stretched thin.

Despite the tax-heavy optics, the Cabinet insists the goal is not to burden Kenyans with new levies but to streamline tax collection.

"The Bill seeks to reduce reliance on aggressive tax-raising measures and instead focuses on improving efficiency through legislative reforms," read a statement issued after Tuesday's Cabinet meeting.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.